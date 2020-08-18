STATEMENT OF SENATE INTEL VICE CHAIR SEN. MARK R. WARNER

~ On the release of Volume 5 of Senate Intelligence Committees bipartisan Russia report ~

WASHINGTON U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the below statement on the release of the fifth and final volume of the Committees bipartisan Russia investigation titled, Volume 5: Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities:

After more than three and a half years of work, millions of documents, and hundreds of witness interviews, Im proud that the Committees report speaks for itself.

At nearly 1,000 pages, Volume 5 stands as the most comprehensive examination of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign to date a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections. I encourage all Americans to carefully review the documented evidence of the unprecedented and massive intervention campaign waged on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump by Russians and their operatives and to reach their own independent conclusions.

This cannot happen again. As we head into the heat of the 2020 campaign season, I strongly urge campaigns, the executive branch, Congress and the American people to heed the lessons of this report in order to protect our democracy.