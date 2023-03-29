STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

By: Office of U.S. Senator Warner

~ On the approval of Narcan sales without a prescription ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), released the statement below after Federal Drug Administration (FDA) today authorized the over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a nasal spray drug that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. Prior to today’s action by the FDA, this lifesaving medication was available by prescription only.

“This announcement is welcome news for the communities in Virginia and across the country that have been torn apart by the opioid epidemic, including deaths from fentanyl. As we continue pursuing a comprehensive range of solutions to tackle the opioid epidemic, I applaud the FDA for acting to put this lifesaving medication in the hands of more Americans – a move that is sure to fight overdose deaths and save lives.”