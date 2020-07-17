STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

~ On Trump Administration threats to withhold education funding in order to force schools to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic ~

WASHINGTON U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued a statement today regarding threats by the Trump Administration to withhold federal education funding from school districts that determine they cannot safely reopen for in-person instruction in the fall:

Decisions about school openings should be made by local health officials, parents and teachers not Betsy DeVos or Donald Trump, said Sen. Warner. I’ll be introducing a bill to make it crystal clear that the Trump Administration doesnt have the authority to cut off funding for local schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sen. Warner has continued to be a strong advocate for education during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, he joined his Senate colleagues in introducing a bill to ensure K-12 students have adequate home internet connectivity and devices so that they may participate in online learning during this health crisis. He has also repeatedly advocated for robust funding and distance learning resources for K-12 students.