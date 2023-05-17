Statement on H.R. 2494 – Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

H.R. 2494, the POLICE Act, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to create a new ground of deportability for noncitizens who are convicted of, or admit to having committed, any offense involving assault on a law enforcement officer. The Administration supports the brave men and women who serve our country as law enforcement officers and believes that anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer should be punished appropriately. We are concerned, however, that H.R. 2494, as drafted, could potentially sweep up even non-violent or unintentional conduct, resulting in deportation of even long-term lawful permanent residents with otherwise unblemished records.



