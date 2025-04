Good morning,

For those seeking photos of Bishop Barry C. Knestout and Pope Francis, please see the attached images from his most recent visit to Rome. Photo credit for each image can be found in the name of the file.

These images were taken during an October pilgrimage with parishioners from the Basilica of St. Andrew in Roanoke.

For the statement issued by Bishop Knestout, please see the attached copy or the version listed below.

Sincerely,