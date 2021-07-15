Statement on Vice President Kamala Harris’s Meeting with Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany for breakfast at her residence today to convey her appreciation for the close friendship and shared values between Germany and the United States. Vice President Harris and Chancellor Merkel had a candid and wide-ranging discussion about current and future geopolitical threats and challenges. They agreed on the urgent need to invest in democratic institutions anchored in the rule of law and grounded in the fundamental rights and dignity of all people. They expressed their shared desire to strengthen the transatlantic partnership and continue robust cooperation in areas such as pandemic response and recovery, global health, and the environment. The Vice President thanked Chancellor Merkel for Germany’s contributions to global vaccination efforts and its leadership in combatting climate change. They discussed the need for concrete actions to create norms around emerging technology, and for more coordinated international efforts to address the root causes of migration.

