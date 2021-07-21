Statement on Vice President Kamala Harris’s Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for breakfast at her residence today. The Vice President expressed appreciation for the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders consulted on the challenges facing both countries related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the need for swift economic recovery. The Vice President commended Jordan for the recent successful review of its International Monetary Fund program and urged continued progress on structural economic reforms, including increasing participation of women and youth in the labor force. They also discussed the importance of urgently addressing Jordan’s water shortages through infrastructure upgrades and other reforms. The two leaders consulted on the many challenges confronting the Middle East, including the continuing tensions in the West Bank and Gaza, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, and the importance of supporting stability, security and prosperity in Iraq.





