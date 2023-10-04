Administration Events Featured Health Local Local News Political 

STATEMENT: U.S. Sens. Warner & Kaine on Inspector General Report Detailing Failures at Hampton VA Medical Center

By: The Office of Senator Mark R. Warner

On Inspector General report detailing failures at Hampton VA Medical Center 

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the release of a Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General report detailing failures at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hampton, VA that led to the delayed diagnosis and treatment during the period of 2021 to 2022:

“We are deeply saddened and troubled to learn that deficiencies in primary and specialty care services at the Hampton VA Medical Center led to a veteran’s delayed cancer diagnosis and treatment. The promise of quality and timely health care is one of the most important commitments we make to the brave men and women who serve our nation, and this Inspector General report makes it clear that the Hampton VA failed to live up to that promise. In a separate report last year, the Inspector General noted additional coordination and follow-up concerns. This new report sadly broadens the impact of some of those failures. This report outlines alarming logistical and communication failures, as well as failures pertaining to the coordination of care among providers, all of which impacted the veteran’s ability to have appropriately urgent and well-managed care. We will continue to engage with leadership at the Hampton VA to pursue accountability and ensure the quick and full implementation of the new recommendations outlined in the report.”

