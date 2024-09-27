STATEMENT: Warner and Kaine on Congressional Passage of Legislation to Keep Government Funded Temporarily

On congressional passage of legislation to keep the government funded temporarily

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after the Senate approved a temporary funding bill to prevent a government shutdown on October 1. This bill – passed earlier today by the U.S. House of Representatives – will keep the government open through December 20 by extending Fiscal Year 2024 spending levels.

“Nobody hurts more than Virginia when Congress fails to do its job of keeping the government open. With just a few days until the government funding deadline, we are glad Congress did the right thing and passed a stopgap bill that will renew funding until December 20. While we should not rely on continuing resolutions to govern, we are glad to know that this bill will help avoid a painful government shutdown. We look forward to working with our colleagues these next three months on long-term funding legislation, and we remain committed to ensuring that any final package includes dedicated dollars for specific projects in communities all throughout Virginia.”

