STATEMENT: Warner on the Confirmation of Jerome Powell for Fed Chair

By: Senate

~ On the confirmation of Jerome Powell for Fed Chair ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, issued the following statement after voting to confirm Jerome H. Powell to be Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of four years:

“Chair Powell is respected on both sides of the aisle for his steady leadership during the pandemic – a difficult time for our economy. I am proud to have voted this week to bring new diversity and perspectives to the Fed Board, and I am glad to see Chair Powell re-confirmed today. I look forward to having a full Board of Governors soon, and to working with all of them to maintain our economic recovery, curb inflation, and ensure that our economic growth lifts up all of our communities.”