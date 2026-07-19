Stay Safe and Conserve Water During Extreme Heat

As temperatures rise and dry conditions continue across Virginia, the City of Newport News is reminding residents to take steps to stay safe during extreme heat while using water wisely.

Across the Commonwealth, below average rainfall over the past year has contributed to ongoing drought conditions. State officials continue to encourage Virginians to practice voluntary water conservation as communities work together to protect water resources during this prolonged period of dry weather.

While Newport News’ water supply remains stable and continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards, residents can help support long-term reliability by making small changes to everyday water use; especially during the summer months when outdoor water demand typically increases.

Residents are encouraged to:

Water lawns and gardens only when needed and avoid watering during the hottest part of the day.

Water early in the morning when evaporation is lower.

Check hoses, outdoor faucets, and irrigation systems for leaks.

Avoid “set-and-forget” sprinkler schedules and adjust watering based on actual conditions.

Run full loads of laundry and dishes whenever possible.

Turn off the faucet when water is not actively needed.

Use commercial car washes, which often use water-efficient and recycling systems.

Use a broom instead of a hose when cleaning driveways, sidewalks, or other paved areas.

Extreme heat also brings health risks. Residents should drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, take breaks when working or exercising outdoors, and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day. Check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Small actions across the community can make a big difference. By staying heat aware and practicing responsible water use, Newport News residents can help protect our resources and support a safe, resilient community throughout the summer.