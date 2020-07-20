Newport News, along with the entire Hampton Roads area, is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9:00 p.m. today, and temperatures will remain in the mid-90s for the next several days. For those who do not have air conditioning, choose places you could go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (libraries, malls, community centers, etc.). Those who need to seek shelter from the heat can utilize the city’s public buildings, including a branch of the Newport News Public Library or one of our Community Centers. The Four Oaks Day Service Center at 7401 Warwick Boulevard, the city’s assistance center for men, women and families experiencing homelessness, is also an option. The following are tips on how to stay safe during extreme heat.



Stay indoors, in air-conditioning, as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you must work during extreme heat, take frequent breaks.

Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat well-balanced, light and regular meals.

Limit the time your children spend outdoors. Children’s body temperatures can heat up three to five times faster than adults.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle, even with the windows down or air conditioning on.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. On average, excessive heat claims more lives each year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined. Please stay safe and remember to check on your family and neighbors!