Steel Fabrication Company to Expand in Buchanan County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced that Skyline Fabricating Inc., a metal fabrication company specializing in structural steel construction, will invest more than $675,000 to expand its operations in Buchanan County. The company will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in Southern Gap to meet increased demand for its steel and aluminum fabricated products and expanded customer base outside Virginia. This project will create 22 new jobs.

“Manufacturers like Skyline Fabricating recognize that Virginia is a great place to expand a business. It’s great news when a company that starts in Virginia continues to grow here,” said Governor Northam. “Companies of all sizes in every region are supported by the Commonwealth’s unmatched advantages and impressive programs. Skyline has been a great partner for Buchanan County and Southwest Virginia and we appreciate their new investment.”

Skyline Fabricating specializes in the construction of bridges, walkways, and handrails, as well as aluminum fabrication, mobile welding, and plasma cutting. It was founded in 2016 in Buchanan County. Its management team brings over 30 years of experience in the fields of fabrication, welding, and design. The company draws customers from the energy, structural and equipment production industries. Skyline works with its customers to provide a smooth process from the planning and design stage through to fabrication and installation.

“The advanced manufacturing sector is a pillar of Virginia’s economy due to continued investments from industry partners like Skyline Fabricating, and it is exciting to see the company expand its Buchanan County operation,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank Skyline Fabricating for reinvesting in the Commonwealth and creating 22 more, good-paying jobs for hardworking county residents.”

“Skyline Fabricating is excited to expand our operations to the Southern Gap site in Buchanan County,” said Skyline Fabricating President Kenneth W. Horne. “The developing infrastructure will broaden our markets in the fabricating and manufacturing industries. We look forward to creating additional jobs from the talented and experienced workforce in this area.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Buchanan County, the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority, and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Skyline Fabricating’s job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. The program is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority approved a $538,030 loan to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority for site development and construction of the new building at Southern Gap. The building will be lease-purchased by the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority to Skyline Fabricating, Inc.

“I’m very pleased to see this project come to fruition,” said Buchanan County Director of Tourism and Marketing Matthew A. Fields. “Skyline Fabrication’s decision to expand its operations to our Industrial Park in Southern Gap is not only a great benefit to the local economy, but it also shows that Southern Gap has unparalleled potential. The future for economic development looks brighter than ever. This project, and Southern Gap as a whole, would not be possible without the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority’s continued partnership and devotion to progress in Southwest Virginia.”

“Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority was pleased to assist the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority and Skyline Fabricating with the company’s decision to expand its operations to the Southern Gap development in Buchanan County,” said Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Executive Director and General Counsel Jonathan S. Belcher. “This will help create good manufacturing jobs that will be a boost to the economy of Buchanan County and the region. We are very excited to see Skyline Fabricating locate at Southern Gap and the continued progress that has been made at that development, of which the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has been a major funder, along with the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority, the county, and others.”

“Skyline Fabricating, Inc. is well known in the region for the quality of the company’s work and the skills that make it a superior company,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “I am so proud of this locally grown company that is demonstrating the talent and craftsmanship of the Southwest Virginia workforce. This is a great investment for the company, but it is also an investment into the people of Buchanan County and the surrounding area. It also demonstrates how competitive the region is as opportunities arise to expand into new markets outside of the Commonwealth. My heartfelt appreciation to Skyline, Buchanan County, and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority for continuing to enhance opportunities in the coalfields region.”

“We are excited to see Skyline Fabricating expand in Buchanan County,” said Delegate Will Morefield. “This project further proves that strong relationships between local and state economic development organizations make a difference. I commend Skyline Fabricating for its commitment to the region. I would like to thank Buchanan County, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for their efforts in securing this deal. Together, we will all make every effort to support economic diversification in Southwest Virginia.”

