STEM Comes to Life in Newport News!

By: City of Newport News

Learners of all ages are invited to a day full of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning and fun during the 2nd Annual STEM Exploration Community Event. Head to the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street, Suites 101 and 102, on October 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a FREE family day. Interact with leaders and educators in the STEM industry, engage in hands-on learning experiences, and participate in activities inside the Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab).

During the event, guests can journey inside Newport News Shipbuilding’s Digital Shipbuilding Trailer, make a motorized scribbling machine, experiment with virtual reality, make STEM waves in a recording studio, learn how drones are used in firefighting, code a name tag, and much more. Guests can also enjoy presentations from STEM innovators from the NASA Langley Research Center, including:

Julie Williams-Byrd, Center Chief Technologist

Michelle Ferebee, Deputy Director, Office of Strategic Analysis, Communications and Business Development

Matt Simon, Aerospace Engineer and Habitation and Crew Systems Lead

The event is free for individuals of all ages; minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is requested. For all the fun details, visit the STEM Exploration Community Event website.