STEM-Related Grants Available for Educators, ﻿Nonprofits in Coastal Virginia

Coastal VA STEM Hub, a regional STEM learning ecosystem, is offering grant funding opportunities for educators and nonprofits in Coastal Virginia (i.e., Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore). Funds are available to develop new science, technology, engineering, and math-focused initiatives, activities, and programming. Projects proposed for grant funding should cultivate or enhance STEM awareness, literacy, and skill development.

Those seeking funding can utilize this opportunity for non-funded and non-existent programming directly tied to science, technology, engineering, and math. For example, this funding can assist with new after-school programming expenses, professional development, STEM events, classroom or organizational technology for end-users, field trips, etc. Funding will be allocated based on evaluations of the need and scope of work for each applicant.

Applications will be accepted until all funding has been awarded; priority attention will be given to those submitted by May 12. Educators and nonprofits are encouraged to apply for these grants online at www.nnva.gov/cova-stem.