Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Jared McCain Urge Fans to Vote

When We All Vote’s Co-Chairs and Ambassadors Build Their All-Star Team of Voters This Vote Early Day with a Video Message



Washington, DC: Today, When We All Vote released a video message encouraging sports fans to get out and vote this year featuring When We All Vote Co-Chairs Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, as well as Ambassadors Harrison Barnes, Bub Carrington, Stefanie Dolson, George Hill, Jaren Jackson, Reggie Jackson, Taylor Jenkins, Jared McCain, Doc Rivers, Lamont Roach Jr. and Miles Robinson.



Amid record-breaking early voting rates and as early voting deadlines hit across the country, When We All Vote continues its work as a national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to increase participation in each and every election and bring voting to the culture, including through sports.



“It’s game time, and these athletes know it. So do the voters who have already broken records for early voting turnout this year. No matter your favorite team, league or sport, the most important label you can have this year is a voter. This Vote Early Day, make sure you have a plan to vote and go vote to join this record-breaking team,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.



Athletes, coaches, teams and leagues have stepped up to encourage their fans to make their voices heard over the years and in this critical election. This year, When We All Vote has engaged sports fans across leagues, including: bringing on Jayson Tatum as a Co-Chair; engaging thousands of fans during the NBA finals with a video that premiered during NBA playoffs and reached more than 715,000 viewers; relaunching Rally the Vote; making voter registration part of the NBA Summer League and the sold-out Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky game; launching the Soccer Collective; and more.



Watch When We All Vote’s full video message here. A full transcript of the video is included below.



FULL TRANSCRIPT



Bub Carrington: I’m a baller.



Stephen Curry: A shooter.



Jared McCain: I’m a rookie.



Doc Rivers: I’m a coach.



George Hill: A Hall of Famer.



Miles Robinson: A playmaker.



Lamont Roach Jr.: I’m a world champion.



Stephen Curry: Record breaker.



George Hill A history maker.



Miles Robinson: A leader.



Stefanie Dolson: I’m a WNBA Champion.



Doc Rivers: But most importantly… I’m a voter.



Bub Carrington: I’m a voter.



Jared McCain: I’m a voter.



Reggie Jackson: I’m a voter.



Bub Carrington: And no matter who you are,



Doc Rivers: What you do,



Stefanie Dolson: Or what people call you…



Chris Paul: This year, call yourself a voter.



Stephen Curry: Period.



Harrison Barnes: Make your plan to vote now,



Jaren Jackson: And make your voice heard in this year’s election



Chris Paul: At WhenWeAllVote.org.



Taylor Jenkins: Your vote matters.



Reggie Jackson: Get in the Game.

