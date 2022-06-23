Stephen Curry Underrated Tour

By: Kurtis Alston and Angela Jones



NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, the current 2021-2022 NBA Champions, is turning his attention to the greener pastures of golf. Curry is holding a five-city tour giving kids ages 12-18 a chance to showcase their inner Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Speith.

In 2019 Stephen Curry helped Howard University be able to compete on the D-1 level by funding the golf team for the next six years. Since this donation by Curry, this is the first time Howard has had a golf team since the 1970s and the first on the division one level in school history. The men’s golf team has only participated for two years and won the 2022 MEAC championship.

Curry is changing the lane in the basketball world and the golfing world too. His organization, Underrated, allows junior golfers, competitive golfers, and golfers from different communities to play and hopefully make it to the championship in San Francisco, which is invite-only. If a golfer doesn’t make it to the title round, this tour is an excellent opportunity to network and build their career.

Many will participate, but only 24 boys and girls on the underrated tour will be able to compete for the Curry Cup. The first Tour stop is in Chicago, Ill, June-21-23; and it continues in Phoenix, Ariz, June 29-July 1; Houston, Texas, July 17-19; Tampa, Fla, August 8-10; and the championship in San Francisco, Calif August 28-30.

Golfers can register or learn more about the tour at https://www.stayunderrated.com/tour-g