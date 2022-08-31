STOP Inc. Accepting Applications for Eviction Prevention

By: Dana Woodson

Individuals May Drop Off Applications at Department of Social Services

The STOP organization is currently accepting applications for eviction prevention, and until Thursday, September 8th, the applications and required forms may be dropped off at the front desk in the Portsmouth Department of Social Services. The eviction prevention assistance is part of STOP Inc.’s Financial Assistance Program, and until September 8th, the Portsmouth Department of Social Services is providing a convenient location for individuals to drop off their applications and required documents.

The Portsmouth Department of Social Services will not be processing the applications or making any determinations on them or the requests for assistance. All application packets that are dropped off will be turned in to the STOP organization.

Please print and complete the application packet documents that are attached to this email or pick up a copy from the Department of Social Services. The documents are a cover letter, an application, and a consent to exchange information form. The following documents are required to be included with the completed application packet:

· Consent to Exchange Information form (attached to application packet)

· STOP Inc. Application for Financial Assistance Cover Page

· Copy of picture ID

· Eviction notice or statement indicating past due amount

· Landlord/Property Management Company contact information including phone number and payment address

Please Note: Please do not reply to this email with any application information or personal data. Please drop off your completed application packet to the Portsmouth Department of Social Services,1701 High Street. Applicants will be contacted directly by the STOP organization if additional information is needed and when payment has been made directly to the landlord or property management company.

For more information, please contact project coordinator, Micheal Blizzard or Gina Harris at 757-405-1800 or by email at micheal.blizzard@dss.virginia.gov or gharris@portsmouthva.gov.

