Storm Restoration completed last night

While we slept last night, Dominion crews quietly wrapped up one storm restoration ahead of schedule and rolled right into situation. Monday’s ferocious wind storm knocked down trees, broke power poles and dragged down power lines, putting nearly 200,000 of our Virginia and North Carolina customers, most of them in Hampton Roads. By midnight, ZERO power outages. Then around 3:30am, in a completely separate issue, a switched failed at a Virginia Beach substation affecting 15,000 customers. Things are back to normal… for now.