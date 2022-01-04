Story Map of Newport News Now Available Online

The Newport News Tourism Office has a new tool at its disposal: A “story map” of Newport News. Story maps combine location data with photos and text to help audiences visualize a destination. Story maps serve as a great tool for the public because they can be shared easily through social media and websites. The “Newport News Virtual Tour Map” introduces audiences to the abundance of things to do and places to see in the City of Newport News. It was designed and created by the city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) staff, with input from Newport News Tourism. The story map takes citizens to 35 stops in Newport News, starting with Endview in the northern section of the city and ending with King-Lincoln Park in the Southeast Community. Each location includes a photograph and description of the attraction, its street address, and a link to its website for more details. A map showing an aerial view of Newport News pinpoints the approximate location of each attraction among the 35 stops. Additionally, this January residents and current city employees can visit eight attractions with a complimentary Ambassador Pass, allowing FREE admission for two adults and two children. Pick up your pass now through January 28 at the Newport News Visitor Center (9 a.m. – 5 p.m., open daily), Newport News Tourism Office (9 a.m. – 5 p.m., open Monday-Friday) or the Communications Office at City Hall (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open Monday-Friday). For more information about Tourism in Newport News, visit www.newport-news.org.