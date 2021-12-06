Storytime with Santa at The Mariners’ Museum

Santa Claus is coming to The Mariners’ Museum this Saturday, December 11! Stop by for holiday fun as jolly St. Nick shares one of his favorite stories, and everyone indulges on yummy cookies.

Photos with Santa9:00 a.m – 10:00 a.m.

Storytime and Cookies with Santa10:00 a.m – 10:30 a.m.

After storytime, be sure to stick around for Three Men, Three Gifts, and a Journey at 11 a.m. This unique holiday program will unravel some of the origins of the three wise men whose story is told in song each holiday season. Discover the historical texts and cultural lore to gain insight into three kings from the east, and enjoy holiday crafts.

These casual, family-friendly events are free with $1 Museum admission. Storytime with Santa will take place in the Museum’s Main Lobby and is first come, first serve. Registration is not required. Be sure to bring your own camera to capture all the magical moments with Santa!

