Street Museum Brings Blank Canvases to Life

By: The City of Newport News

Interactive map provides regular updates

If you’ve driven throughout the city lately, you’ve most likely seen blank walls transformed thanks to the Newport News Street Museum project. The City of Newport News partnered with the CAN Foundation to launch this innovative new art initiative. The goal is to highlight key areas in the city, encourage creativity, and promote tourism and placemaking. The artwork is a mix of vibrant colors and messaging with nods to the city’s rich history and residents.

To make it easier to track the progress of the project, the CAN Foundation created a storymap. Visit regularly to see updates on the artwork and artists, as well as final photos. Be sure to follow the city and CAN Foundation on Instagram for regular updates and reels on the progress – share comments on your favorite murals!