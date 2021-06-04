Street Sweeping Schedule for June 7, 2021 through August 13, 2021

The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for Monday, June 7th, through Friday, August 13th.

The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three times a year between April and October. Private streets, mobile home parks, privately owned apartment complex streets, shopping area parking lots, private parking lots, and commercial or business properties are not swept as part of this program.

The City is divided into eight sections that are swept between Monday and Friday during the scheduled week. Streets will not be swept on normal trash collection days. In order to make sure that each street can be swept, the Department of Public Works requests that, during your scheduled week, all vehicles be removed from the streets by 7 a.m. and on-street parking may resume at 4 p.m.

Please note that weather– rain or other extremes– and mechanical issues may delay the sweeping.

Important Information to Remember:

– Moving vehicles off of the streets allows for effective sweeping.

– Do not place basketball goals in the curb or street area.

– Do not sweep or blow grass clippings or leaves into the street.

Why do we sweep our streets?

The Street Sweeping program is part of the Stormwater Management Plan and each year street sweepers remove tons of debris (leaves, dirt, trash). Debris removed from the streets reduces the chances of it ending up in the Chesapeake Bay.

How is the Street Sweeping schedule set?

The City of Portsmouth is divided into eight sections that can be completed within one week. Sweepers rotate through each section from April through October. November through March street sweeping operations are conducted as weather conditions permit.

May I place grass clippings or leaves in the street for the street sweeper to pick up?

No. Leaves and grass clippings are collected when properly bagged and placed at the curb as part of waste management collections. Sweeping leaves and grass into the street is a violation of Portsmouth City Code.

For more information, please call the Department of Public Works at (757) 393-8666.