Street Sweeping Schedule September 18th through September 22nd

By: City of Portsmouth

Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, Street Sweeping is scheduled for the neighborhoods listed on the chart below. Streets will not be swept on normal trash collection days and for optimal street sweeping, the Department of Public Works requests that vehicles be removed from the streets by 7 a.m. and on-street parking may resume at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/464/Street-Sweeping or call the Department of Public Works at (757) 393-8666. Please note that weather– rain or other extremes– and mechanical issues may delay sweeping