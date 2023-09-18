Featured Helpful Hints Local Local News 

Street Sweeping Schedule September 18th through September 22nd

HRM Staff , , , , , , , , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

Monday, September 18th, through Friday, September 22nd, Street Sweeping is scheduled for the neighborhoods listed on the chart below. Streets will not be swept on normal trash collection days and for optimal street sweeping, the Department of Public Works requests that vehicles be removed from the streets by 7 a.m. and on-street parking may resume at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/464/Street-Sweeping or call the Department of Public Works at (757) 393-8666.  Please note that weather– rain or other extremes– and mechanical issues may delay sweeping

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.