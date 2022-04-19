Student Opportunities!

Library of Congress, Internship OpportunityThe 2022 Archives, History and Heritage Advanced (AHHA) Internship Program is accepting applications now through Monday, April 25, 2022. AHHA 2022 is a hybrid program with remote and onsite projects for many different majors and interests.Opportunity: The Archives, History and Heritage Advanced (AHHA) Internship Program gives the next generation of diverse archivists and knowledge workers invaluable opportunities to analyze, organize, and interpret collections or programs that help share an inclusive story of the American experience. Internships and projects will heighten visibility and promote accessibility for Library resources that more fully represent the rich cultural and creative heritage of the United States.How to ApplyDownload the AHHA How to Apply Guide here: http://blogs.loc.gov/ofthepeople/files/2022/03/AHHA22-How-to-Apply.pdfRead full descriptions of the AHHA Remote Internship Program and/or AHHA Onsite Internship Program on the Library’s Internships and Fellowships Opportunities portal. Follow the link to USAJOBS to apply.Connect with AHHASubscribe to the Of the People blog, an active platform for intern spotlights, program resources, and new ways to use Library collections.Hear what AHHA alumni are saying in this 1-minute video.