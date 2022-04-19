Student Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of Transportation2023 Air Grant Fellowship, FAA 2023 Air Grant FellowshipThe Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Air Grant Fellowship through Friday, April 29, 2022.Designed to place students at the graduate and post-graduate level in Congressional and executive branch offices, the Air Grant Fellowship leverages an individual’s technical aviation expertise while providing policy making experience. After completion of the yearlong fellowship, selected candidates may also be converted to full-time FAA employees.For application requirements and instructions please visit https://www.faa.gov/jobs/students/fellowships or reach out to DEIA@faa.gov with any questions
|AmeriCorpsServe with AmeriCorps for the Summer! Want to serve, but unable to make a year-long commitment? Spend your summer with AmeriCorps serving as a VISTA Summer Associate. Many summer associate opportunities begin in May and end no later than September of of this year. Join us for a virtual information session to learn how you can serve your community as a Summer Associate while earning money for school.Wednesday, April 20, 2 p.m. ETRegister
|Library of Congress, Internship OpportunityThe 2022 Archives, History and Heritage Advanced (AHHA) Internship Program is accepting applications now through Monday, April 25, 2022. AHHA 2022 is a hybrid program with remote and onsite projects for many different majors and interests.Opportunity: The Archives, History and Heritage Advanced (AHHA) Internship Program gives the next generation of diverse archivists and knowledge workers invaluable opportunities to analyze, organize, and interpret collections or programs that help share an inclusive story of the American experience. Internships and projects will heighten visibility and promote accessibility for Library resources that more fully represent the rich cultural and creative heritage of the United States.How to ApplyDownload the AHHA How to Apply Guide here: http://blogs.loc.gov/ofthepeople/files/2022/03/AHHA22-How-to-Apply.pdfRead full descriptions of the AHHA Remote Internship Program and/or AHHA Onsite Internship Program on the Library’s Internships and Fellowships Opportunities portal. Follow the link to USAJOBS to apply.Connect with AHHASubscribe to the Of the People blog, an active platform for intern spotlights, program resources, and new ways to use Library collections.Hear what AHHA alumni are saying in this 1-minute video.
|Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.Apply for CBCF’s HBCU Scholarship by April 30 2022The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) invites your institution to participate in a partnership to ensure educational opportunities, maximize retention, and increase graduation rates for Black students through its HBCU Social Justice Scholarships under its National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice portfolio. (NREI)The HBCU Social Justice Scholarships will be disbursed on an annual basis to undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral level students pursuing studies related to social justice to include, but not limited to, criminal justice, education, civil rights, or community/economic development. Scholarships are one-time allotments. The HBCU Social Justice Scholarship is accepting applications until April 30, 2022. https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities/921In addition, CBCF offers four intern programs, five fellowship opportunities, and funding for 10 scholarships under its Leadership Institute. https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities For more information, contact mcooper@cbcfinc.org.
|U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is Accepting Applications for Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards . The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is now accepting applications for the Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due on May 4.The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses, while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science.More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.