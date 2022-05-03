Student Opportunities!

U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is Accepting Applications for Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards . The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is now accepting applications for the Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due on May 4.The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses, while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science.More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.