Student Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of education
Scholarships and Resources for HBCU Students
At BestColleges they believe that dream jobs start with dream schools, which is why we provide students with direct connections to schools and programs suited to their educational goals. As a trusted education advisor, they also host free college planning, financial aid, and career resources to help all students get the most from their education and prepare for life after college. BestColleges.com created a scholarship guide specifically for HBCU students! Their guide covers:
- Financial Considerations for HBCU Students
- Excellent Scholarships for HBCU Students
- Grants for HBCU Students
- Additional Resources for Financial Assistance
Review our HBCU Scholarship guide below: https://www.bestcolleges.com/resources/hbcu/scholarships-and-grants/
|Serve with AmeriCorps for the SummerWant to serve, but unable to make a year-long commitment? Spend your summer with AmeriCorps serving as a VISTA Summer Associate. Many summer associate opportunities begin in May and end no later than September of this year. Join us for a virtual information session to learn how you can serve your community as a Summer Associate while earning money for school.Serve This Summer Wednesday, May 4, 2 p.m. ETRegister
|Call for Proposals Now Open: 2023 Young Scholars ProgramThis is a reminder that the Foundation for Child Development is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Young Scholars Program (YSP). Below is the Call for Proposals, which includes details on the 2023 YSP Guidelines, and on an upcoming informational webinar being held on May 3rd at 1 PM EDT.We appreciate you sharing this exciting opportunity for early career researchers within your networks and with those who might be interested in applying. If you have any questions, please email ysp@fcd-us.org.
|Harris-Stowe State University, Summer Immersion ProgramAs the demand for Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) professionals continues to rise, academic institutions are following suit to ensure students achieve the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed upon graduation. See the Harris-Stowe State University opportunity below.
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation2022 Emerging Scholars Program. Ph.D. students who are considering or working on a dissertation related to banking are encouraged to apply to the 2022 Emerging Scholars Program.Up to three applicants will be selected and invited to participate in the 2022 Community Banking Research Conference to be held Sept. 28-29 at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The conference is sponsored jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve System, and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.Applications are due by June 17 and winners will be announced July 29. Interested parties can receive additional information by contacting conference@communitybanking.org.
|U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is Accepting Applications for Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards . The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is now accepting applications for the Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due on May 4.The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses, while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science.More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.