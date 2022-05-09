Student Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
Scholarships and Resources for HBCU Students
At BestColleges they believe that dream jobs start with dream schools, which is why we provide students with direct connections to schools and programs suited to their educational goals. As a trusted education advisor, they also host free college planning, financial aid, and career resources to help all students get the most from their education and prepare for life after college. BestColleges.com created a scholarship guide specifically for HBCU students! Their guide covers:
- Financial Considerations for HBCU Students
- Excellent Scholarships for HBCU Students
- Grants for HBCU Students
- Additional Resources for Financial Assistance
Review our HBCU Scholarship guide below: https://www.bestcolleges.com/resources/hbcu/scholarships-and-grants/
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation2022 Emerging Scholars Program. Ph.D. students who are considering or working on a dissertation related to banking are encouraged to apply to the 2022 Emerging Scholars Program.Up to three applicants will be selected and invited to participate in the 2022 Community Banking Research Conference to be held Sept. 28-29 at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The conference is sponsored jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve System, and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.Applications are due by June 17 and winners will be announced July 29. Interested parties can receive additional information by contacting conference@communitybanking.org.
|U.S. Department of JusticeDrug Enforcement Agency Resources. Visit www.campusdrugprevention.gov!Learn about the DEA’s latest effort to support drug use and misuse prevention programs on college campuses and in surrounding communities. The website was created for professionals working to prevent drug use and misuse among college students, including educators, student health centers, and student affairs personnel. In addition, it serves as a useful tool for college students, parents, and others involved in campus communities. The website offers valuable information, including data, news updates, drug scheduling and penalties, publications, research, national and statewide conferences and events, state and local prevention contacts, and resources available from DEA’s federal partners.Also check out the brief resources published by the DEA this past January, titled Prevention with Purpose: A Resource for Campus Police and Public Safety Personnel, which frames the issue of preventing drug misuse among college students for this stakeholder group on campus.Lastly, 2022 Promotional Flier.pdf is the promotional flyer for www.campusdrugprevention.gov, DEA’s website for professionals working to prevent drug misuse among college students
|Global Livingston InstituteInternational Internships with GLI this Summer. As we prepare for an incredible summer in East Africa, we would like to share that we still have a couple of spots available for interns to join us in our many different projects and programs, with roles ranging from work in Research, Operations, Community Engagement, and Communications (Media & Marketing) across the areas of Conservation, Public Health, Leadership Development and Education!There is availability for students who wish to join a 4-week internship with GLI starting either in June or July!Attached is our Immersion Trips GLI Immersion Trips Flyer 2022.pdf that contains all the information regarding our trips and opportunities!
|Learn the Value of AmeriCorps ServiceInterested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and moreAmeriCorps VISTA: Get the BasicsWednesday, May 11, 2-3 p.m. ETRegister