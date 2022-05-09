Student Opportunities!

U.S. Department of JusticeDrug Enforcement Agency Resources. Visit www.campusdrugprevention.gov!Learn about the DEA’s latest effort to support drug use and misuse prevention programs on college campuses and in surrounding communities. The website was created for professionals working to prevent drug use and misuse among college students, including educators, student health centers, and student affairs personnel. In addition, it serves as a useful tool for college students, parents, and others involved in campus communities. The website offers valuable information, including data, news updates, drug scheduling and penalties, publications, research, national and statewide conferences and events, state and local prevention contacts, and resources available from DEA’s federal partners.Also check out the brief resources published by the DEA this past January, titled Prevention with Purpose: A Resource for Campus Police and Public Safety Personnel, which frames the issue of preventing drug misuse among college students for this stakeholder group on campus.Lastly, 2022 Promotional Flier.pdf is the promotional flyer for www.campusdrugprevention.gov, DEA’s website for professionals working to prevent drug misuse among college students