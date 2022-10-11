Student Opportunities !

By: U.S. Department Of Education
|HBCU in LA Application NOW OPENAre you interested in Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music, E-Sports, Communications, or Technology?
This highly competitive program is open to students of ALL majors and offers an 8-10 week immersive internship experience working behind the scenes with major studios, leading industry organizations, networks, agencies, record labels, production companies, and more. Apply TODAY to
receive an opportunity to develop new skills while building and growing your professional portfolio.
Email Us: info@eicop.org | Follow Us: @hbcuinla
APPLY TODAY: eicop.org/how-to-apply
|MPA + EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy FellowshipThe Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program are now accepting applications for their Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship!This program serves recent graduates from HBCUs and other minority serving institutions who have demonstrated interest in entertainment law and policy.
|U.S. Department of the Navythe Department of the Navy’s HBCU/MI Cyber and Data Science Internship Program! The DoN HBCU/MI Cyber and Data Science Program is a dual phased program consisting of Phase I and Phase II.Phase I: February – April 2023 Participating students have the opportunity to receive mentoring from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) personnel.Phase II: May – August 2023 College students spend 10 weeks supporting the Department of the Navy’s NAVWAR laboratories and research centers, either onsite, virtual, or a combination of both.To be eligible for the internship, students must be U.S. citizens, currently enrolled in an accredited four-year HBCU/MI with a minimum grade point average of 3.0, majoring in either of the following:Computer Science, Computer EngineeringCyber SecurityInformation AssuranceData Science (Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence)The application web portal will close November 30, 2022. All applicants are encouraged to apply early as there are a considerable amount of documents needed to successfully complete the application process http://www.cyber-iaml-program.com
|U.S. Agency for Global MediaStudent Opportunity U.S. Agency for Global Media Fellowship Program. Harness your passion for broadcasting through a firsthand experience with the U.S. Agency for Global Media.The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is a networked global media agency leading a mission to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. The six entities that comprise the USAGM stand within the Federal government and complement one another in a shared commitment that is vital to U.S. national interests. Together, USAGM entities communicate each week with more than 394 million people across the globe.If you have an interest in the fields of media, broadcasting or communications, the USAGM Fellowship Program could be a great fit for you.This paid internship gives you meaningful work experience and a unique opportunity to chart your career path with skills, networking and mentorship. The flexible program provides opportunity for in-person work at USAGM headquarters in Washington, DC, along with remote and hybrid working opportunities, all offering valuable professional experience that compliments education in fields related to the U.S. Agency for Global Media’s mission.For fifteen weeks (20 hours per week), each Fellow will work under the guidance of a USAGM manager, developing and delivering work that is experienced by millions of people around the world.Application Deadline: October 31, 2022Program Dates: January 23, 2023 – May 5, 2023For more information on the USAGM Fellowship Program and to apply, click here.
|The Borgen ProjectThe Borgen Project believes that the leaders of the most powerful nation on earth, the U.S., should be doing more to address global poverty. Their an innovative, national campaign that works with U.S. leaders to improve their response to the global poverty crisis, make poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. They have several internship and volunteer openings that may be of interest to your students, these range from HR, PR/Marketing to Writing and Journalism. All internship and volunteer programs provide experience in advocacy, mobilizing and fundraising, coupled with real industry exposure and an insight into the nonprofit world.The details of the different positions can be found on our website here.Internship Location: The programs are based online, so can be undertaken from any location.Internship Start Dates: New programs starting every month, as such applications can be received at any time, through our website. Interns choose the start date that is most appropriate for them.Mentoring and Supervision: All internships have a designated manager who will ensure that interns are offered an induction to the program and then support throughout the internship with regular online catch-up calls, training/discussion sessions, and are a point of contact for any questions or concerns throughout the program.Internships are unpaid, however, they are happy to work with you to be able to offer the intern college credit, if you feel it would be appropriate. Feel free to contact The Borgen Project with any questions you may have about The Borgen Project and our internship programs.Recruitment Teamwww.borgenproject.org
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation3rd Annual FDIC Academic Challenge Now Open!!The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is proud to invite students from your institution to take part in this year’s FDIC Academic Challenge, a competition for undergraduate students interested in banking and economics. This year’s Challenge, “The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector,” asks students to explore how a rising interest rate environment affects the nation’s financial institutions. The Challenge will provide students the chance to work with their peers, sharpen their analytical thinking, and develop their academic and professional skills.Teams of four or five undergraduate students, along with a faculty advisor, are welcome to submit a written response to this year’s Challenge. Teams will have the opportunity to use multiple data sources to support their economic analysis and gain a greater understanding of the U.S. banking sector. We will invite teams with top-scoring written responses in the first round to present their findings in front of a panel of judges in the final round of the Challenge on April 14, 2023. We are planning to host the final round of the Challenge in person at FDIC facilities in the Washington, D.C. area.First-round written submissions for the Challenge are due by November 18, 2022. To help students and faculty understand the Challenge and address any issues that arise during participation, FDIC economists will host an online question and answer session on October 3, 2022 at 7pm. Information on how to access the session will be posted on the Academic Challenge website.For more details on the Academic Challenge, including the full question, dataset, timeline, and submission form, please visit https://www.fdic.gov/analysis/academic-challenge/. You can sign up to receive announcements and updates about the competition by joining our email distribution list. If you have any questions, please send them to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.