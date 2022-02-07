Student Opportunities!

Institute of Education Sciences (IES)Applications are open for 4 IES Summer Research Methods Workshops. The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is funding four research methods training programs that are holding workshops this summer. These workshops support the training of current education researchers to expand and upgrade their methodological skills. Participants include individuals located in colleges and universities, state and local education agencies, education-focused organizations, and companies that have developed and deployed education related products and services. The four training workshops include the following:

Evidence-based Intervention Training for Education: This program trains teams (2-6 people) working together on the use of Evidence-based interventions in school/educational settings. The teams may come from the same school or district and include research partners. The training will be held June 21-24 and follow-up coaching will be provided during the academic year. Applications are due by April 15. See https://u.osu.edu/ebitraining/.Economic Analysis: This program will hold two workshops. The first is a 3-day training (July 6-8) designed for state and local analysts who support significant policy decisions and the allocation of educational resources within and across districts. The second is a 5-day training (July 11-15) designed for education researchers who are undertaking or planning to undertake cost-effectiveness and benefit-cost analyses in education. Applications are due by noon on March 31. See https://www.cbcse.org/ies-methods-training.Cluster-Randomized Trials: This program provides training on carrying out rigorous evaluations of the impact of education interventions including planning, implementing, and analyzing data for cluster-randomized trials randomized experiments. The workshop will be held June 20 – 30. Applications are due by March 18. See https://www.ipr.northwestern.edu/events/workshops-training/cluster-randomized-trials.html.Meta-analysis: This program will train researchers in state-of-the-art meta-analytic techniques. The workshop will be held July 24 -30. Applications are due by March 31. See https://www.meta-analysis-training-institute.com/.