Student Opportunities!
|The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and UniversitiesThe White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) is excited to announce the release of our 2022 HBCU Scholar Recognition Program Application.
Our nomination period is open now until, March 22, 2022. We are looking for the best and brightest HBCU student leaders to participate in this prestigious program! This highly competitive recognition program is open to current HBCU students of all majors and classifications. Students accepted into the program will work with the Initiative for one academic school year and be immersed in an intensive experience working closely with one another and Initiative partners from wide range of disciplines.
More information on the Initiatives recognition program and application requirements can be found by accessing the link below.
Link to 2022 HBCU Scholar Application and site: White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities
|U.S. Department of Labor17 vacancies: Hartford, CT; Boston, MA; Baltimore, MD; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Arlington, VA
Recent Graduate-Equal Opportunity Specialist, Compliance Officer, GS-0360-7-9 , Closes: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Salary Range: $46,165 – $82,693Link to Apply – this announcement is open to Recent graduates
|Institute of Education Sciences (IES)Applications are open for 4 IES Summer Research Methods Workshops. The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is funding four research methods training programs that are holding workshops this summer. These workshops support the training of current education researchers to expand and upgrade their methodological skills. Participants include individuals located in colleges and universities, state and local education agencies, education-focused organizations, and companies that have developed and deployed education related products and services. The four training workshops include the following:
Evidence-based Intervention Training for Education: This program trains teams (2-6 people) working together on the use of Evidence-based interventions in school/educational settings. The teams may come from the same school or district and include research partners. The training will be held June 21-24 and follow-up coaching will be provided during the academic year. Applications are due by April 15. See https://u.osu.edu/ebitraining/.Economic Analysis: This program will hold two workshops. The first is a 3-day training (July 6-8) designed for state and local analysts who support significant policy decisions and the allocation of educational resources within and across districts. The second is a 5-individuals located in colleges and universities, state and local education agencies, education-focused organizations, and companies that have developed and deployed education related products and services. The four training workshops include the following:Evidence-based Intervention Training for Education: This program trains teams (2-6 people) working together on the use of Evidence-based interventions in school/educational settings. The teams may come from the same school or district and include research partners. The training will be held June 21-24 and follow-up coaching will be provided during the academic year. Applications are due by April 15. See https://u.osu.edu/ebitraining/.Economic Analysis: This program will hold two workshops. The first is a 3-day training (July 6-8) designed for state and local analysts who support significant policy decisions and the allocation of educational resources within and across districts. The second is a 5-day training (July 11-15) designed for education researchers who are undertaking or planning to undertake cost-effectiveness and benefit-cost analyses in education. Applications are due by noon on March 31. See https://www.cbcse.org/ies-methods-training.Cluster-Randomized Trials: This program provides training on carrying out rigorous evaluations of the impact of education interventions including planning, implementing, and analyzing data for cluster-randomized trials randomized experiments. The workshop will be held June 20 – 30. Applications are due by March 18. See https://www.ipr.northwestern.edu/events/workshops-training/cluster-randomized-trials.html.Meta-analysis: This program will train researchers in state-of-the-art meta-analytic techniques. The workshop will be held July 24 -30. Applications are due by March 31. See https://www.meta-analysis-training-institute.com/.
|U.S. Department of EnergyMINORITY SERVING INSTITUTIONS PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (MSIPP)POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH PROGRAM
The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) announces the establishment of a Postdoctoral Research Program. This program will provide fixed term postdoctoral research positions at National Laboratories that support the mission of EM. Postdoctoral candidates will have the opportunity to work alongside world-class scientists to solve complex challenges in areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, Deactivation & Decommissioning, Groundwater & Soil Remediation, Waste Treatment, and other Novel Materials Research.
For more information, please view the flyer here: DOE MSIPP POSTDOC FLYER.pdf
|U.S. Department of Energy paid summer 2022 Internship opportunities for Minority Serving Institutions undergraduate/graduate students!
Apply Now!
Application deadline is February 17, 2022!
Event Calendar
|Social Security Administration Fellowship and Grants Opportunities!The Social Security Administration is offering various fellowship and grant opportunities for students in a variety of disciplines at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College https://crr.bc.edu/about-us/grant-programs/. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis from now until the application period closes on January 31, 2022.
We are also offering opportunities in the Analyzing Relationships between Disability, Rehabilitation and Work (ARDRAW) Small Grants Program https://ardraw.policyresearchinc.org/. information webinar on January 13. 2022 and application due date is February 25, 2022 this and additional information is contained on the attached link. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis.
|Office of Trade and Labor AffairsJoin our team as a Pathways Intern! Accepting applications January 19, 2022 – February 11, 2022
As an International Relations Intern-Student Trainee (GS 05-09) you will support the Office of Trade and Labor Affairs (OTLA) on programming, planning, and policy. You will be trained and given opportunity to work on:
Reviewing of technical assistance, engagement, grant solicitation, and/or remediation strategies and plans designed to advance workers’ rights, working conditions, and/or livelihoods for workers.Develops an awareness of established analytical techniques to monitor and analyze countries’ routine/standard deficiencies, compliance, or policies and practices for enforcing their labor laws with respect to international labor standards. Supporting colleagues in developing internal policy and making draft recommendations for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization.Attending meetings with senior staff to observe and gain experience with various interactions that involve negotiations, interagency discussions, or other external meetings in regards to policy and program areas.
Learn about ILAB’s Mission and Offices.
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.
To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg
February 23, 5 p.m. ET — Interpreting Enslaved People’s History Into Historic SitesMarch 30, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg
|ACHP Internship Opportunity for NewslettersAre you, or do you know of, a student interested in the preservation, enhancement, and sustainable use of our nation’s diverse historic resources? The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) in Washington, D.C., has internship opportunities available for undergraduate or graduate students, as well as individuals at an early stage of their career and professional development. A small, independent federal agency, the ACHP oversees the historic preservation review process for federal projects and manages a variety of preservation programs dealing with national preservation policy and legislation, Native American interests, building a more inclusive preservation program, promoting public appreciation of cultural heritage, sustainability, community revitalization, economic development, and youth engagement.
Summer internships generally last 10 weeks/full-time or part-time and will be carried out remotely in 2022. Projects can be designed so that academic credit can be awarded, and professional staff members supervise all interns. The ACHP Foundation provides a stipend equivalent to $15/hour.
Interested applicants should apply using this form and a resume. Send to Judy Rodenstein, Internship Program Coordinator, at jrodenstein@achp.gov. The deadline to apply in Feb. 11, 2022.