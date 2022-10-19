Student Opportunities !

U.S. State Department Launches the William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security FellowshipThe Two-Year Graduate Fellowship Seeks to Attract Highly Qualified Candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service that Reflect the Diversity of the United StatesWashington (October 3, 2022) — The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce the launch of William D. Clarke, Sr.Diplomatic Security (Clarke DS) Fellowship.This two-year graduate fellowship, one of several high-profile State Department diversity recruitment programs, is designed for individuals who want to pursue a master’s degree and a career as a Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent in the Foreign Service. The Clarke DS Fellowship aims to attract qualified candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service who represent ethnic, racial, gender, social, and geographic diversity. Women, members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, and those with financial need, are encouraged to apply.The application for the 2023 cohort of the Clarke DS Fellowship is open October 3 – November 30, 2022. The Clarke DS Fellowship provides: Up to $24,000 annually for tuition for a two-year, full-time master’s degree program.Up to $18,000 annually during the two years of graduate study for room and board, books/laboratory fees, and other academic expenses, and travel between your residence and graduate school.Two summer practicums (with stipends, housing, and travel allowances): one at a U.S. Department of State office in Washington, D.C., and one overseas at a U. S. embassy or consulate.Personalized mentoring and professional development opportunities throughout the program.Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, Clarke DS Fellows receive an appointment as a Foreign Service Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent.DSS Special Agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers, responsible for the security of Foreign Service personnel, property, and sensitive information around the world. More information about eligibility requirements, benefits, and how to apply can be found at ClarkeDSFellowship.org. Web: ClarkeDSFellowship.orgEmail: ClarkeDSFellowship@twc.eduAbout The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars. The Washington Centercreates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner’s experience to be truly transformative.About the U.S. Department of State. The Department of State’s mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department’s workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.