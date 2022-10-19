Student Opportunities !
By: U.S. Department of Education
|NASA Space SUIT Augmented Display Challenge OpportunityWith Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before! Discover the Artemis Student Challenges and explore how you can take part in one of NASA’s mission-related challenges.To learn more about the Artemis Student Challenges visit https://stem.nasa.gov/artemis/ or scan the QR code with your smartphone camera and click Form Your Artemis Team.
|Heinz College OpportunityHeinz College is excited to announce an opportunity for incoming Heinz College master’s students who have completed their bachelor’s degree at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Students who have graduated from an HBCU are eligible to apply for a full-tuition (100%) scholarship to attend Heinz College. To be considered, students are asked to indicate the completion of their bachelor’s degree at an eligible undergraduate institution within their application for admission to Heinz College. Please note that there are a limited number of full-tuition awards available for this scholarship; however, all HBCU alumni are eligible for a minimum 30% HBCU partnership scholarship. No separate or additional application is required for these scholarships, and they will be awarded at the time of admission.
|U.S. State Department Launches the William D. Clarke, Sr. Diplomatic Security FellowshipThe Two-Year Graduate Fellowship Seeks to Attract Highly Qualified Candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service that Reflect the Diversity of the United StatesWashington (October 3, 2022) — The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce the launch of William D. Clarke, Sr.Diplomatic Security (Clarke DS) Fellowship.This two-year graduate fellowship, one of several high-profile State Department diversity recruitment programs, is designed for individuals who want to pursue a master’s degree and a career as a Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent in the Foreign Service. The Clarke DS Fellowship aims to attract qualified candidates to the Diplomatic Security Service who represent ethnic, racial, gender, social, and geographic diversity. Women, members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, and those with financial need, are encouraged to apply.The application for the 2023 cohort of the Clarke DS Fellowship is open October 3 – November 30, 2022. The Clarke DS Fellowship provides: Up to $24,000 annually for tuition for a two-year, full-time master’s degree program.Up to $18,000 annually during the two years of graduate study for room and board, books/laboratory fees, and other academic expenses, and travel between your residence and graduate school.Two summer practicums (with stipends, housing, and travel allowances): one at a U.S. Department of State office in Washington, D.C., and one overseas at a U. S. embassy or consulate.Personalized mentoring and professional development opportunities throughout the program.Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, Clarke DS Fellows receive an appointment as a Foreign Service Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent.DSS Special Agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers, responsible for the security of Foreign Service personnel, property, and sensitive information around the world. More information about eligibility requirements, benefits, and how to apply can be found at ClarkeDSFellowship.org. Web: ClarkeDSFellowship.orgEmail: ClarkeDSFellowship@twc.eduAbout The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars. The Washington Centercreates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner’s experience to be truly transformative.About the U.S. Department of State. The Department of State’s mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department’s workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceCareer & Internship Opportunities. Potential applicants can visit FWS careers for more information about the different careers we have at FWS and within the Department of the Interior. Go to our FWS careers searchable map and database to locate current opportunities within FWS.In addition, FWS collaborates with nongovernmental organizations (partner intern opportunities) to provide internship opportunities for students and graduates, which can lead to a valuable experience for a future career with FWS. More Tips: Résumé Writing 5 Tips Communicating Qualifications If you were forwarded this message and would like to be added to our contact list to receive future updates from FWS, please click this link to sign up. Good luck in your career endeavors
|U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy’s Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship
Audience: Undergraduate and Graduate Students Who Are U.S. Citizens
Application Deadline: Jan. 16, 2023Application Link: www.energy.gov/fe/mlef
Contact: mlef@hq.doe.govThe U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship (MLEF) Program is currently accepting applications for their Summer 2023 program. This 10-week summer research fellowship is for undergraduate and graduate students in STEM majors seeking to gain experience in energy research. Participants complete a cutting edge research project at one of DOE’s national laboratories or at DOE headquarters under the mentorship of our scientists and engineers. Stipend provided. Participants may be eligible to receive travel and housing assistance.
|HBCU in LA Application NOW OPENAre you interested in Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music,
E-Sports, Communications, or Technology?
This highly competitive program is open to students of ALL
majors and offers an 8-10 week immersive internship
experience working behind the scenes with major studios,
leading industry organizations, networks, agencies, record
labels, production companies, and more. Apply TODAY to
receive an opportunity to develop new skills while building and
growing your professional portfolio.
Email Us: info@eicop.org | Follow Us: @hbcuinla
APPLY TODAY: eicop.org/how-to-apply
|MPA + EICOP Entertainment Law & Policy FellowshipThe Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program are now accepting applications for their Entertainment Law & Policy Fellowship!This program serves recent graduates from HBCUs and other minority serving institutions who have demonstrated interest in entertainment law and policy.
|U.S. Department of the Navythe Department of the Navy’s HBCU/MI Cyber and Data Science Internship Program! The DoN HBCU/MI Cyber and Data Science Program is a dual phased program consisting of Phase I and Phase II.Phase I: February – April 2023 Participating students have the opportunity to receive mentoring from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) personnel.Phase II: May – August 2023 College students spend 10 weeks supporting the Department of the Navy’s NAVWAR laboratories and research centers, either onsite, virtual, or a combination of both.To be eligible for the internship, students must be U.S. citizens, currently enrolled in an accredited four-year HBCU/MI with a minimum grade point average of 3.0, majoring in either of the following:Computer Science, Computer EngineeringCyber SecurityInformation AssuranceData Science (Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence)The application web portal will close November 30, 2022. All applicants are encouraged to apply early as there are a considerable amount of documents needed to successfully complete the application process http://www.cyber-iaml-program.com
|U.S. Agency for Global MediaStudent Opportunity U.S. Agency for Global Media Fellowship Program. Harness your passion for broadcasting through a firsthand experience with the U.S. Agency for Global Media.The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is a networked global media agency leading a mission to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. The six entities that comprise the USAGM stand within the Federal government and complement one another in a shared commitment that is vital to U.S. national interests. Together, USAGM entities communicate each week with more than 394 million people across the globe.If you have an interest in the fields of media, broadcasting or communications, the USAGM Fellowship Program could be a great fit for you.This paid internship gives you meaningful work experience and a unique opportunity to chart your career path with skills, networking and mentorship. The flexible program provides opportunity for in-person work at USAGM headquarters in Washington, DC, along with remote and hybrid working opportunities, all offering valuable professional experience that compliments education in fields related to the U.S. Agency for Global Media’s mission.For fifteen weeks (20 hours per week), each Fellow will work under the guidance of a USAGM manager, developing and delivering work that is experienced by millions of people around the world.Application Deadline: October 31, 2022Program Dates: January 23, 2023 – May 5, 2023For more information on the USAGM Fellowship Program and to apply, click here.
|The Borgen ProjectThe Borgen Project believes that the leaders of the most powerful nation on earth, the U.S., should be doing more to address global poverty. Their an innovative, national campaign that works with U.S. leaders to improve their response to the global poverty crisis, make poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. They have several internship and volunteer openings that may be of interest to your students, these range from HR, PR/Marketing to Writing and Journalism. All internship and volunteer programs provide experience in advocacy, mobilizing and fundraising, coupled with real industry exposure and an insight into the nonprofit world.The details of the different positions can be found on our website here.Internship Location: The programs are based online, so can be undertaken from any location.Internship Start Dates: New programs starting every month, as such applications can be received at any time, through our website. Interns choose the start date that is most appropriate for them.Mentoring and Supervision: All internships have a designated manager who will ensure that interns are offered an induction to the program and then support throughout the internship with regular online catch-up calls, training/discussion sessions, and are a point of contact for any questions or concerns throughout the program.Internships are unpaid, however, they are happy to work with you to be able to offer the intern college credit, if you feel it would be appropriate. Feel free to contact The Borgen Project with any questions you may have about The Borgen Project and our internship programs.Recruitment Teamwww.borgenproject.org
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation3rd Annual FDIC Academic Challenge Now Open!!The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is proud to invite students from your institution to take part in this year’s FDIC Academic Challenge, a competition for undergraduate students interested in banking and economics. This year’s Challenge, “The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector,” asks students to explore how a rising interest rate environment affects the nation’s financial institutions. The Challenge will provide students the chance to work with their peers, sharpen their analytical thinking, and develop their academic and professional skills.Teams of four or five undergraduate students, along with a faculty advisor, are welcome to submit a written response to this year’s Challenge. Teams will have the opportunity to use multiple data sources to support their economic analysis and gain a greater understanding of the U.S. banking sector. We will invite teams with top-scoring written responses in the first round to present their findings in front of a panel of judges in the final round of the Challenge on April 14, 2023. We are planning to host the final round of the Challenge in person at FDIC facilities in the Washington, D.C. area.First-round written submissions for the Challenge are due by November 18, 2022. To help students and faculty understand the Challenge and address any issues that arise during participation, FDIC economists will host an online question and answer session on October 3, 2022 at 7pm. Information on how to access the session will be posted on the Academic Challenge website.For more details on the Academic Challenge, including the full question, dataset, timeline, and submission form, please visit https://www.fdic.gov/analysis/academic-challenge/. You can sign up to receive announcements and updates about the competition by joining our email distribution list. If you have any questions, please send them to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.