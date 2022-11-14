Student Opportunities !

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of EnergyApply for the 2023 Graduate Education for Minority Students Fellowship Program.The Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) encourages graduate students to apply to the Graduate Education for Minority Students (GEM) fellowship program. The GEM program recruits high-quality, underrepresented students pursuing graduate degrees in applied science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).The GEM fellowship program was designed to promote opportunities for individuals to enter industry at the graduate level in areas such as research and development, product development, and other high-level technical career paths. HFTO is excited to be a part of this program to promote inclusivity and diversity in hydrogen and fuel cell careers.Students pursuing graduate degrees who are interested in becoming GEM fellows should apply by Nov. 15, 2022. Visit the GEM website for additional details.
|Grant Opportunity with Techbridge Girls!NEW grant opportunity! We are requesting proposals for the Enhancement and Sustainable Engagement Grant from current or potential partners who are planning STEM events from January to June of next year. You will find the grant information attached. Send to anyone you think may be interested!STEM Engagement Network members’ events are designed to expose girls to broad STEM content, careers, and role models in their local communities. Member events include conferences, panels, field trips, and role model visits to support girls’ pursuit of STEM careers. Girls will have an opportunity to connect with their peers as well as interact with STEM professionals in their communities. To learn more about the STEM Events Network check out our website: https://www.techbridgegirls.org/what-we-do/stem-events/ and follow us on social media: @techbridgegirls.* Techbridge Girls (TBG) serves Black, Indigenous, and all girls of color, which includes cis girls, trans youth, gender non-conforming, and/or non-binary youth who experience(d) girlhood and economic insecurity as a part of their journey.
|Center for Black Educator DevelopmentScholarships for HBCU students who are future teachers Center for Black Educator Development. The Center for Black Educator Development. is partnering with the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) on. CFPF is primarily looking to award $2500 to a college athlete who is committed to teaching upon graduation (students can also be underclassmen and defer the funds if they’d like to support certification test fees, etc.). The nomination form can be found here and will need to be completed by a university staff member. Although the deadline in the form says Sept 12, they are still accepting nominations.
|The RAND CorporationThe RAND Corporation is currently recruiting for our 2023 Summer Associate research internship for doctoral students. Please share the information below with current graduate students enrolled in doctoral or professional degree programs who may be interested in a paid summer internship that provides experience with policy research at a nonprofit, nonpartisan research institution. We encourage students from different racial/ethnic and cultural backgrounds, abilities, ages, gender, gender identity/expression, and other underrepresented groups to apply. Download a printable flyer »RAND Summer Associate Paid Internship. RAND provides a unique opportunity for graduate students to apply their research skills to important, policy-relevant research projects. Available positions encompass a wide variety of policy-relevant substantive areas (e.g., education, health, justice policy, social and economic policy, labor, national security, cyber policy, data science, etc.) and methodological skills (e.g., quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, machine learning, etc.).Summer Associates are mentored by an experienced researcher, typically work in an interdisciplinary team, and engage in a wide range of activities to learn what it is like to work at RAND. The program is typically 12 weeks of full-time research; students receive a bi-weekly paycheck.Application InformationApplication Deadline: December 1, 2022. Please note: Our Summer Associate Program will be hybrid for summer 2023. Students will participate in-person at one of RAND’s four U.S.-based offices or fully remote/virtual from where they live.Positions will only be available for students residing in the U.S. (excluding U.S. territories) for the duration of the summer associate assignment. Read more important details and FAQs »
|The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) offers many paths to learning about the exciting field of occupational safety and health for students or post-graduates.Research Project: The ORISE research fellow will be assigned to The Sentinel Event Notification System for Occupational Risk (SENSOR)-Pesticides program (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/pesticides/). Under this program, NIOSH provides cooperative agreement funding and technical support to state health departments to conduct surveillance on acute occupational pesticide-related illness and injury. As part of the fellowship program, the ORISE fellow will conduct public health surveillance studies of acute pesticide-related illness and injury, with a focus on work-related exposures.Under the guidance of a senior epidemiologist, the fellow will be involved in the following activities:Analyze public health surveillance data to assess occupational and non-occupational disease magnitude trendsIdentify and investigate emerging pesticide problems by using the SENSOR-Pesticides Program database to describe the human experience with relatively new pesticides, or describe risks associated with various application practices (E.g., describe the rate of pesticide poisoning across major industry sectors, including agriculture)Assist with the development of educational and other notification materials to raise awareness of pesticide problems that are identified and implement effective interventionsParticipate in preparing manuscripts for publication in a peer-reviewed journalAssist in organizing the SENSOR-Pesticides workshops which are attended by SENSOR-Pesticides partners and stakeholdersContribute to data quality assessment and improvement across the SENSOR-Pesticides states.The qualified candidate should have received a master’s degree within the past five years in a relevant field or be currently pursuing the degree to be received by December 30, 2022.Preferred Skills:Experience in epidemiologic methods and statisticsKnowledge of SAS (or R) statistical software is desirable, but training can be provided, if neededExperience with Microsoft Office tools (Word, Power Point, Excel)Strong research and communication skills.Mentor: The mentor for this opportunity is Walter Alarcon (wda7@cdc.gov). If you have questions about the nature of the research, please contact the mentor. To learn more and apply to this opportunity, click on the link below.CDC Epidemiology Fellowship with the SENSOR-Pesticides Programhttps://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/CDC-NIOSH-2022-0363Questions: Please visit our Program Website. After reading, if you have additional questions about the application process, please email ORISE.CDC.NIOSH@orau.org and include the reference code (CDC-NIOSH-2022-0363) for this opportunity. If you are interested in becoming a ORISE Fellow, apply by December 19, 2022!
|Library of Congress, Junior Fellows ProgramThe Library of Congress is excited to announce that the 2023 Junior Fellows Program (JFP) application period is open now through 11:59 pm Eastern Time Monday, November 28, 2022.JFP is a paid, ten-week, summer internship for undergraduate and graduate students. Junior Fellows work with Library of Congress collections under the guidance of specialists and curators, gaining professional experience and producing a portfolio of work that increases access to the institution’s resources. JFP offers remote and onsite projects for many different majors and interests.Key DatesMonday, November 28, 2022: Application period closesMonday, May 22, 2023: JFP startsFriday, July 28, 2023: JFP endsHow to ApplyRead the full description of the Junior Fellows Program on the Library’s Internships and Fellowships Opportunities portal, and get familiar with the expectations and eligibility criteria. Read through the list of projects and look for topics that align with your interests and goals.Submit the Application. When you have all your materials prepared, you’re ready to submit the application via USAJOBS.gov. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 28.Questions? Be sure to check out the FAQs for JFP in the full description of the program. If you can’t find your answer in the FAQs, feel free to email us: juniorfellows@loc.gov.
|U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy’s Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship
Audience: Undergraduate and Graduate Students Who Are U.S. Citizens
Application Deadline: Jan. 16, 2023Application Link: www.energy.gov/fe/mlef
Contact: mlef@hq.doe.govThe U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship (MLEF) Program is currently accepting applications for their Summer 2023 program. This 10-week summer research fellowship is for undergraduate and graduate students in STEM majors seeking to gain experience in energy research. Participants complete a cutting edge research project at one of DOE’s national laboratories or at DOE headquarters under the mentorship of our scientists and engineers. Stipend provided. Participants may be eligible to receive travel and housing assistance.
|U.S. Department of TransportationDon’t Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today! Turning a unique summer work experience into a career with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). APPLY today (applications accepted through 01/31/2023).Help make the U.S. home to the safest, most efficient and convenient transportation system in the world! The Summer Transportation Internship Program for Diverse Groups (STIPDG) internship program is a unique opportunity for undergraduate, graduate and law students like you to get hands-on experience in public service while learning more about transportation challenges and advancements throughout the United States.In partnership with the USDOT, this program is a critical part of the agency’s employee recruitment efforts. Build your network, develop skills and learn about open position! And if you love your internship experience, consider applying at USAjobs.gov to pursue a career.Students from underrepresented backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. STIPDG 2023 will be held in-person at the USDOT offices in Washington (DC) and across the country. If you have any questions, or would like to learn more about this program, please contact dotstipdg@twc.edu.Register for one of our live upcoming virtual info sessions or application tips and support webinars.
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation3rd Annual FDIC Academic Challenge Now Open!!The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is proud to invite students from your institution to take part in this year’s FDIC Academic Challenge, a competition for undergraduate students interested in banking and economics. This year’s Challenge, “The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector,” asks students to explore how a rising interest rate environment affects the nation’s financial institutions. The Challenge will provide students the chance to work with their peers, sharpen their analytical thinking, and develop their academic and professional skills.Teams of four or five undergraduate students, along with a faculty advisor, are welcome to submit a written response to this year’s Challenge. Teams will have the opportunity to use multiple data sources to support their economic analysis and gain a greater understanding of the U.S. banking sector. We will invite teams with top-scoring written responses in the first round to present their findings in front of a panel of judges in the final round of the Challenge on April 14, 2023. We are planning to host the final round of the Challenge in person at FDIC facilities in the Washington, D.C. area.First-round written submissions for the Challenge are due by November 18, 2022. To help students and faculty understand the Challenge and address any issues that arise during participation, FDIC economists will host an online question and answer session on October 3, 2022 at 7pm. Information on how to access the session will be posted on the Academic Challenge website.For more details on the Academic Challenge, including the full question, dataset, timeline, and submission form, please visit https://www.fdic.gov/analysis/academic-challenge/. You can sign up to receive announcements and updates about the competition by joining our email distribution list. If you have any questions, please send them to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.