Student Opportunities !

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) offers many paths to learning about the exciting field of occupational safety and health for students or post-graduates.Research Project: The ORISE research fellow will be assigned to The Sentinel Event Notification System for Occupational Risk (SENSOR)-Pesticides program (https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/pesticides/). Under this program, NIOSH provides cooperative agreement funding and technical support to state health departments to conduct surveillance on acute occupational pesticide-related illness and injury. As part of the fellowship program, the ORISE fellow will conduct public health surveillance studies of acute pesticide-related illness and injury, with a focus on work-related exposures.Under the guidance of a senior epidemiologist, the fellow will be involved in the following activities:Analyze public health surveillance data to assess occupational and non-occupational disease magnitude trendsIdentify and investigate emerging pesticide problems by using the SENSOR-Pesticides Program database to describe the human experience with relatively new pesticides, or describe risks associated with various application practices (E.g., describe the rate of pesticide poisoning across major industry sectors, including agriculture)Assist with the development of educational and other notification materials to raise awareness of pesticide problems that are identified and implement effective interventionsParticipate in preparing manuscripts for publication in a peer-reviewed journalAssist in organizing the SENSOR-Pesticides workshops which are attended by SENSOR-Pesticides partners and stakeholdersContribute to data quality assessment and improvement across the SENSOR-Pesticides states.The qualified candidate should have received a master’s degree within the past five years in a relevant field or be currently pursuing the degree to be received by December 30, 2022.Preferred Skills:Experience in epidemiologic methods and statisticsKnowledge of SAS (or R) statistical software is desirable, but training can be provided, if neededExperience with Microsoft Office tools (Word, Power Point, Excel)Strong research and communication skills.Mentor: The mentor for this opportunity is Walter Alarcon (wda7@cdc.gov). If you have questions about the nature of the research, please contact the mentor. To learn more and apply to this opportunity, click on the link below.CDC Epidemiology Fellowship with the SENSOR-Pesticides Programhttps://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/CDC-NIOSH-2022-0363Questions: Please visit our Program Website. After reading, if you have additional questions about the application process, please email ORISE.CDC.NIOSH@orau.org and include the reference code (CDC-NIOSH-2022-0363) for this opportunity. If you are interested in becoming a ORISE Fellow, apply by December 19, 2022!