Student Opportunities!

|The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and UniversitiesThe White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) is excited to announce the release of our 2022 HBCU Scholar Recognition Program Application.
Our nomination period is open now until, March 22, 2022. We are looking for the best and brightest HBCU student leaders to participate in this prestigious program! This highly competitive recognition program is open to current HBCU students of all majors and classifications. Students accepted into the program will work with the Initiative for one academic school year and be immersed in an intensive experience working closely with one another and Initiative partners from wide range of disciplines.
More information on the Initiatives recognition program and application requirements can be found by accessing the link below.
Link to 2022 HBCU Scholar Application and site: White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities
|AmeriCorpsLearn the Value of AmeriCorps Service: Interested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?
Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.
AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2-3 p.m. ET
Register
|U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is now Accepting Applications for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards
Students Will Perform Graduate Thesis Research at National Laboratories, The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is pleased to announce that the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program is now accepting applications for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due 5:00pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers critically important to the DOE Office of Science mission. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions, who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science. Since its inception in 2014, the SCGSR program has provided support to over 780 graduate awardees from more than 150 different U.S. universities to conduct thesis research at all 17 DOE national laboratories across the nation.
The SCGSR program is sponsored and managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists, in collaboration with the eight Office of Science research and advanced technology program offices and the DOE national laboratories/facilities. Program administration support is provided by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.
|U.S. Department of EnergyMinority Educational Institution Student Partnership Program (MEISPP)
Department of Energy Summer Internships, Student Stipend
Undergraduate- $650.00/ weekGraduate- $750.00/weekHousing- $240.00/week and upTravel Allowance-up to $1,000.00Join us for an Informational Session on:
February 16, 1pm EST or
Mar 8, 1pm EST
MEISPP@orise.orau.govA variety of disciplines that support the Department of Energy’s mission including science, technology, engineering, business, mathematics, policy, law and more. Professional and technical career experience with the guidance of a mentor.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Department of Energy Summer Internships
https://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DOE-ED-MEISPP-2022
|Institute of Education Sciences (IES)Applications are open for 4 IES Summer Research Methods Workshops. The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is funding four research methods training programs that are holding workshops this summer. These workshops support the training of current education researchers to expand and upgrade their methodological skills. Participants include individuals located in colleges and universities, state and local education agencies, education-focused organizations, and companies that have developed and deployed education related products and services. The four training workshops include the following:
Evidence-based Intervention Training for Education: This program trains teams (2-6 people) working together on the use of Evidence-based interventions in school/educational settings. The teams may come from the same school or district and include research partners. The training will be held June 21-24 and follow-up coaching will be provided during the academic year. Applications are due by April 15. See https://u.osu.edu/ebitraining/.Economic Analysis: This program will hold two workshops. The first is a 3-day training (July 6-8) designed for state and local analysts who support significant policy decisions and the allocation of educational resources within and across districts. The second is a 5-day training (July 11-15) designed for education researchers who are undertaking or planning to undertake cost-effectiveness and benefit-cost analyses in education. Applications are due by noon on March 31. See https://www.cbcse.org/ies-methods-training.Cluster-Randomized Trials: This program provides training on carrying out rigorous evaluations of the impact of education interventions including planning, implementing, and analyzing data for cluster-randomized trials randomized experiments. The workshop will be held June 20 – 30. Applications are due by March 18. See https://www.ipr.northwestern.edu/events/workshops-training/cluster-randomized-trials.html.Meta-analysis: This program will train researchers in state-of-the-art meta-analytic techniques. The workshop will be held July 24 -30. Applications are due by March 31. See https://www.meta-analysis-training-institute.com/.
|U.S. Department of EnergyMINORITY SERVING INSTITUTIONS PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (MSIPP)POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH PROGRAM
The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) announces the establishment of a Postdoctoral Research Program. This program will provide fixed term postdoctoral research positions at National Laboratories that support the mission of EM. Postdoctoral candidates will have the opportunity to work alongside world-class scientists to solve complex challenges in areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Cybersecurity, Deactivation & Decommissioning, Groundwater & Soil Remediation, Waste Treatment, and other Novel Materials Research.
For more information, please view the flyer here: DOE MSIPP POSTDOC FLYER.pdf
|U.S. Department of Energy paid summer 2022 Internship opportunities for Minority Serving Institutions undergraduate/graduate students!
Apply Now!
Application deadline is February 17, 2022!
|Social Security Administration Fellowship and Grants Opportunities!The Social Security Administration is offering various fellowship and grant opportunities for students in a variety of disciplines at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College https://crr.bc.edu/about-us/grant-programs/. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis from now until the application period closes on January 31, 2022.
We are also offering opportunities in the Analyzing Relationships between Disability, Rehabilitation and Work (ARDRAW) Small Grants Program https://ardraw.policyresearchinc.org/. information webinar on January 13. 2022 and application due date is February 25, 2022 this and additional information is contained on the attached link. Please market these student opportunities in the Department of Education’s weekly newsletters on a continuous basis.
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.
To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg
February 23, 5 p.m. ET — Interpreting Enslaved People’s History Into Historic SitesMarch 30, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg