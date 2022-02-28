Student Opportunities!
By: U.S. Department of Education
|Calling all HBCU Students!The Initiative is partnering with HP on an amazing opportunity for HBCU students! The Future of Work Academy (FOWA) presented by HP and Microsoft is an annual HBCU Technology Conference for students to learn emerging tech skill and network with leaders! This conference is open to ALL MAJORS.
JOIN US!! In preparation for the FOWA symposium that will happen later this year; the Initiative and HP will be hosting two informational sessions for HBCU students. The informational sessions will take place on , Monday, March 21st and Thursday, March 24th at 5:00PM, ET. More information is attached and below!
HPs Future of Work Academy (FOWA)
ALL MAJORS WELCOME!!FREE EVENT, registration is required!Opportunity to explore the various and diverse opportunities in Tech!FOWA is a two-day symposium focused on career readiness skills and career path exploration topic!There will be 4 student competitions around different career path skills with pre-conference learning journeys!Students who participate in the FOWA competitions will receive fabulous prizes!If you are interested in joining one of our informational sessions, please email: elyse.jones@ed.gov
|Calling for HBCU Campus Ambassadors! The Initiative and HP are looking for HBCU student leaders! Campus ambassadors will be HPs student voice on campus and at the FOWA conference. HP Campus Ambassadors will serve as the student point of contact for HP and will help disseminate important information and resources to their fellow students.
If you are interested in working with HP as a Campus Ambassador, please send an email to elyse.jones@ed.gov !!! We will give more information about the role of campus ambassador in our informational sessions. An invitation will be sent to you once interest is expressed!
For now, I have provided the application link below for your review and completion! HP Campus Ambassador Application Link à HERE
|2022 HBCU Scholar Application NOW AVAILABLE!!The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) is excited to announce the release of our 2022 HBCU Scholar Recognition Program Application.
Our nomination period is open now until, March 22, 2022. We are looking for the best and brightest HBCU student leaders to participate in this prestigious program! This highly competitive recognition program is open to current HBCU students of all majors and classifications. Students accepted into the program will work with the Initiative for one academic school year and be immersed in an intensive experience working closely with one another and Initiative partners from wide range of disciplines.
More information on the Initiatives recognition program and application requirements can be found by accessing the link below.
Link to 2022 HBCU Scholar Application and site: White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities
|Learn the Value of AmeriCorps ServiceInterested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?
Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.
AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the Basics
Wednesday, March 2, 2-3 p.m. ET
Register
|U.S. Department of EnergyAwareness, Interest and Access: Pacific Northwest National Library (PNNL) , March 15, 2022, 2-3:30PM, ET
Join this virtual Technical Assistance information session featuring PNNL! You will learn best practices to access opportunities, partnerships, internships, fellowships, postdoctoral assignments, and faculty collaborations.
Representatives from PNNL will walk through application and opportunities in real-time to make the application process easier for you!
Registration and Calendar of Energy Events: Calendar of Events | Department of Energy
|U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is now Accepting Applications for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards
Students Will Perform Graduate Thesis Research at National Laboratories, The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is pleased to announce that the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program is now accepting applications for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due 5:00pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers critically important to the DOE Office of Science mission. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions, who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science. Since its inception in 2014, the SCGSR program has provided support to over 780 graduate awardees from more than 150 different U.S. universities to conduct thesis research at all 17 DOE national laboratories across the nation.
The SCGSR program is sponsored and managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists, in collaboration with the eight Office of Science research and advanced technology program offices and the DOE national laboratories/facilities. Program administration support is provided by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.
|https://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DOE-ED-MEISPP-2022U.S. Department of EnergyMinority Educational Institution Student Partnership Program (MEISPP)
Department of Energy Summer Internships, Student Stipend
Undergraduate- $650.00/ weekGraduate- $750.00/weekHousing- $240.00/week and upTravel Allowance-up to $1,000.00.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
February 16th
March 8th
Department of Energy Summer Internships
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.
To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg
March 30, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg