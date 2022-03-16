Student Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
IC HBCU Summer Faculty Research Fellowship
The details of the IC HBCU Faculty Summer Research Program are below. NGA is fully funding this program for 5 faculty members in this inaugural year.
Please, keep us posted on any efforts your office has for promoting this opportunity to the HBCU community.
|Internal Revenue Service The IRS Pathways Program currently has several exciting career opportunities open to the public for RECENT COLLEGE GRADUATES on USAJOBS with more to be announced throughout the spring. Among these positions will be opportunities in the Large Business and International Division which include: Revenue Agent; Appraiser; Management Analyst; Engineer; Economist; Tax Compliance Officer with MORE in other divisions. Check out IRS Pathways TODAY! Complete you profile on USAJOBS and upload your most recent college transcripts and expanded resume. Remember to please carefully read the full announcement to ensure that you meet the qualifications and that your application is complete by the closing date for the position that you are applying. About the IRS Pathways Program – This program is for individuals who have recently graduated from qualifying educational institutions or programs and seek a dynamic, career development program with training and mentoring. To be eligible, applicants must apply within two years of degree or certificate completion (except for veterans precluded from doing so due to their military service obligation, who will have up to six years to apply).
|Whirlpool CorporationWhirlpool have an exciting opportunity to share with students within the diversity pipeline – our BUILD Externship Program. The Whirlpool BUILD Externship Program is an immersive learning experience for current sophomores that takes place virtually throughout the summer (several days in June/July), culminating in a 2-day in-person/virtual all-expenses-paid career trek to our Global Headquarters in August.In addition to the posting submitted online, we also wanted to reach out to see if you could help advertise this opportunity to your many talented students. I have attached various versions of our event flyer (in case there are issues with one vs the other) and a copy of the job description, as well as some general application requirements listed below for your reference. Additional information can also be found on our website. Any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated. Application RequirementsApplication deadline: 4/3/22Min GPA: 3.0Sponsorship: WPL does not sponsor. Students must be U.S citizens/permanent residentsClass type: candidates must be sophomores at the time of applicationBUILD Leadership Development Job Description
|AmeriCorpsSummer 2022 Virtual Internship ProgramAmeriCorps is now recruiting for its Paid Summer 2022 Virtual Internship Program scheduled for June 6, 2022 – August 19, 2022.AmeriCorps takes pride in the work it does to “Get Things Done for America” and appreciates the contributions its interns make to move forward the mission of promoting national service every day. We understand how work knowledge gained through these experiences can shape the future and careers of the participants. That is why we would like to partner with you and provide undergraduate and graduate students of all backgrounds the opportunity to work closely with America’s largest grant maker for service and receive hands on experience working in the Federal Government.Students may apply using the this link. Please feel free to socialize it with your network of students. Thank you in advance and we look forward to working with you to bring talented and passionate individuals to our team!
|Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.Apply for CBCF’s HBCU Scholarship by April 30 2022The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) invites your institution to participate in a partnership to ensure educational opportunities, maximize retention, and increase graduation rates for Black students through its HBCU Social Justice Scholarships under its National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice portfolio. (NREI)The HBCU Social Justice Scholarships will be disbursed on an annual basis to undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral level students pursuing studies related to social justice to include, but not limited to, criminal justice, education, civil rights, or community/economic development. Scholarships are one-time allotments. The HBCU Social Justice Scholarship is accepting applications until April 30, 2022. https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities/921In addition, CBCF offers four intern programs, five fellowship opportunities, and funding for 10 scholarships under its Leadership Institute. https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities For more information, contact mcooper@cbcfinc.org.
|U.S. Department of EducationED Summer Intern Job AnnouncementsED recently announced several summer intern job opportunities. Students are encouraged to apply for positions in the following areas: Human Resources Management, Training and Development (Adult Learning), Data Analytics, Project Management, Education Policy, Grants Management, Communications, and Information Technology. The job announcements are scheduled to close on March 16 or earlier, if 200 applications have been received, so interested candidates should apply as soon as possible. Management Program Analyst (Pathways Student Trainee) USAJOBS – Job AnnouncementOffice Automation Clerk (Pathways Student Trainee), GS-0399-04; USAJOBS – Job AnnouncementOffice Automation Clerk (Pathways Student Trainee), GS-0399-01; USAJOBS – Job Announcement
|Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Fellowship Program ApplicationED’s Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) Fellowship Program provides opportunities for doctoral candidates to engage in full-time dissertation research abroad in modern foreign languages and area studies. The program is designed to deepen research knowledge and increase the study of modern foreign languages, cultural engagement, and area studies not generally included in U.S. curricula. Students may request funding to support overseas research for a period of no less than six months and no more than 12 months. Funds support travel expenses to and from the residence of the fellow and the country or countries of research; maintenance and dependent allowances based on the location of research for the fellow and his or her dependent(s); an allowance for research-related expenses overseas; and health and accident insurance premiums. Projects may focus on one or more of the following geographic areas: Africa, East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands, South Asia, the Near East, Central and Eastern Europe and Eurasia, and the Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States and its territories).Eligible ApplicantsInstitutions of higher education (IHEs) in the United States are eligible to apply for grants under this program. As part of the application process, eligible students submit their individual research narratives and application forms to their home IHE. The IHE compiles all eligible individual student applications for inclusion in the institutional application that is submitted to ED..How to ApplyThe FY 2022 application is available online through the U.S. Department of Education’s G5 system until April 6.Please refer to the official Federal Register notice for detailed information about the FY 2022 competition.
|Current Doctoral Candidates, do you need funding for your dissertation research abroad? DDRA Competition Now Open! Deadline to Apply: April 6 – New Competitive Priority for FY 2022The Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad (DDRA) fellowship program provides grants to colleges and universities to fund individual doctoral students who conduct research overseas, in modern foreign languages and area studies. Fellows can receive funding for 6 to 12 consecutive months. The fellowship supports topics focused primarily on non-Western European languages and area studies. Check out our DDRA Press Kit where you can learn more about the program. New for FY 2022, the DDRA program features a competitive priority to grant two additional points to applicants applying from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Minority Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges. You can read the full description, along with other competitive priorities, in the Notice Inviting Applications.Interested? Start Here!Lastly, to learn more about the DDRA experience, check out the Go Global ED Podcast with Dr. Diana Chioma Famakinwa, a 2018-19 Fulbright-Hays Doctoral Dissertation Abroad Research Fellow to Nigeria.
|U.S. Department of EnergyDOE’s Office of Science is Accepting Applications for Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Awards . The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is now accepting applications for the Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program for the 2022 Solicitation 1 cycle. Applications are due on May 4.The SCGSR program supports awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or host site in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist — with the goal of preparing graduate students for scientific and technical careers. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses, while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host DOE laboratories. SCGSR is open to current Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science.More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.
Minority Educational Institution Student Partnership Program (MEISPP) Paid Internship Opportunity for students!
- Department of Energy Summer Internships, Student Stipend
- Undergraduate- $650.00/ week
- Graduate- $750.00/week
- Housing- $240.00/week and up
- Travel Allowance-up to $1,000.00.
Deadline: March 31, 2022
Department of Energy Summer Internships
|National Science FoundationSummer 2022: Accepting Applications for Purdue University Applied Energy Research Experience for UndergradsWe are on Year 2 of our NSF Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Site Program titled REU Site: Growing Entrepreneurially-Minded Undergraduate Researchers with New Product Development in Applied Energy.Program details and application can be found here: www.PurdueREU.com. In addition, an informational flyer is attached. Application deadline is April 15, 2022. However, we plan to consider applications as they are submitted.Please share this opportunity with students who:Want to earn $6000 during Summer 2022Can commit 10 weeks to living on Purdue’s campus and conducting research in both an independent and team based environmentWant to learn about applied energy academic research and real-world customer discovery commercialization research *Are engineering or engineering technology majors*Are entering their junior or senior year*Identify as a federally recognized underrepresented minority (URM)*Are enrolled at a federally recognized Minority Serving Institution (e.g., Historically Black College and University, Hispanic Serving Institution, Tribal College and University)NSF REU Informational Flyer – Summer 2022 – General Deadline.pdf
|U.S. Peace CorpsInternship Opportunities: Peace Corps’ Office of External Affairs is soliciting applications for a summer intern. The intern will provide support to the Associate Director, Senior Advisor, Chief Administrative Officer and the Program Specialist of the External Affairs office. Such support may include helping to coordinate a variety of program activities, performing administrative functions, assisting with records management and providing specialized office or program functions, such as compiling factual program data from a variety of sources. Operating in a diverse environment, the intern will develop transferable skills that will aid in gaining employment with the Federal government or private entities. For more information please contact Elyssa Musaraca, Program Specialist at emusaraca@peacecorps.gov. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.Upcoming Virtual SessionsIs Peace Corps for Me? A Conversation with HBCU CommunitiesMarch 17th, 5pm – 6pm CST [Register]
|National Labor Relations Board2022 Virtual Spring Internship WebinarThe National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is an independent federal agency that protects the rights of private-sector employees to improve their wages and working conditions. Our agency’s mission is to protect workplace democracy by promoting and enforcing the rights and obligations of employees, unions, and employers under the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA” or “Act”). The NLRB invites College & University Students and Career Advisors to attend our 2022 Virtual Spring Internship Webinar on Wednesday, April 6th, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm EST. The objective of this event is to provide information about the NLRB and access to student internship opportunities to include: Honors (law clerks – unbarred & attorneys – barred), Pathways (all majors), Apprenticeship (all majors), and Student Volunteer (all majors) programs. This event is a fantastic way to explore career paths at the NLRB! Attend our Internship Webinar for information on internship career paths and more.You may visit us at www.nlrb.gov/careers or contact us directly at careers@nlrb.gov. Career Advisors and Students can register in advance using the following LINK.After registering for the 2022 Virtual Spring Internship Webinar, you will receive a confirmation email with pertinent information. View the flyer here: NLRB 2022 Virtual Spring Internship Webinar Flyer.pdf
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationThe Advisory Council on Historic Preservation invites college students to join us for a four-part webinar series this spring semester, featuring interactive conversations with leaders in the field of historic preservation, as well as inspirational individuals who are engaged in preserving, restoring, interpreting, and discussing the history and heritage of African Americans in the United States through the power of historic sites.To register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIgMarch 30, 2 p.m. ET –Preserving African American Burial SitesApril 27, 5 p.m. ET- Natural Disasters and Their Threat to Historic PreservationTo register for one or more of our FREE webinars, just click on the following link: https://achp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_DmZEwJcvS2ax7wZQm9rqIg