Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment Opportunities
|U.S. Department of LaborOffice of the Solicitor, General Attorney, Vacancy Announcement – Washington, DC
The Office of the Solicitor (SOL) of U.S. Dept. of Labor (DOL) is seeking to hire a GS-11/12 Budget Analyst.
This position is located in the Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor (SOL), Management and Administrative Legal Services (MALS) Division, Financial Management Office (FMO).
More details in the position, qualifications requirements, and the application process are set forth in the vacancy announcements. Both announcements available through the following USAjobs links:
The announcement number for the Delegated Examining (Public) is DE-22-SOL-02 – https://www.usajobs.gov/job/629387600
The announcement number for the Merit Staffing (Status) is MS-22-SOL-05 – https://www.usajobs.gov/job/629385300
The deadline for submitting applications is until Monday, January 17, 2022. We encourage anyone interested in the position to apply. Interested persons can also obtain information about working at SOL through the new “SOL Ambassadors Program” (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/careers/ambassadors).
|U.S. Department of EnergyOmni Technology Alliance Internship Program
The DOE Omni Technology Alliance Internship Program provides paid 10-week summer internships for up to three consecutive summers for talented undergraduate and graduate students in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and other related fields.
Interns will hold appointments at DOE national laboratories, Power Marketing Administrations (PMAs), plants, DOE Headquarters, and other approved sites.
Interns will receive hands-on experience in an immersive environment that provides them with an understanding of the mission, operations, and culture of DOE. Moreover, interns will be mentored by leading scientists, engineers, and other top professionals to address cybersecurity and information technology challenges while gaining valuable, real-world experience to complement their education and open opportunities for careers within the federal government.
For more information, click here: https://orise.orau.gov/doe-omni/index.html
|National Museum of African American History and Culture is Hiring!Meaningful internships offering hands-on experience in digital preservation of African American history and culture.
Deadline is February 15, 2022. See attached flyer!
|U.S. National Park ServiceHBCUI (Historically Black Colleges and Universities Internship)Greening Youth Foundation HBCUI 2022
This position is within the Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Services division of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Community Engagement Intern assists in the collection and compilation of input that will inform the park’s Community Access Plan. Employing the concepts of Audience Centered Experiences, the intern will introduce the park and concepts from the Plan to park visitors and community members, solicit and record their input, and compile a report of all input received.
Community Engagement Intern (jobdiva.com)
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceCareer & Internship VacanciesTo view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
|2021 U.S.-Brazil Innovation Fund Grant CompetitionAll higher education institutions in the United States are invited to apply for a grant competition with SENAI (Brazilian National Service of Industrial Training) Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes. The competition is sponsored by the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Initiative. Proposals must promote academic exchange and training for students in the fields of: i) Internet of Things (IoT), ii) Cloud Computing, iii) Big Data, iv) Cybersecurity, v) Artificial Intelligence, vi) Environment & Climate Solutions, vii) Human Rights and Public Policy, viii) Health Sciences and Public Health, ix) Education (Technology & Distance/Virtual Ed), x) Biotechnology, xi) Business Development, xii) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), xiii) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The intent of this Innovation Fund grant competition is to award up to six (6) Innovation Fund Grants of up to US$34,250 each to selected proposals co-developed by teams of U.S. and Brazilian eligible institutions (SENAI Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes), pending the proposal evaluation and selection process.
Application Period: October 14, 2021 – March 28, 2022
For more information, visit: http://www.100kstrongamericas.org/grants/
|SmithsonianTHE ROBERT FREDERICK SMITH APPLIED PUBLIC HISTORY FELLOWSHIP FOR HBCU GRADUATES
The Robert Frederick Smith Applied Public History Fellowship for HBCU Graduates offers a two-year appointment providing advanced training and scholarly support in public history, museum management, outreach programming, and partnership building.
Applications are due January 15, 2022.
For more information, please visit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/osp/robert-frederick-applied-public-history-fellowship-for-hbcu-graduates