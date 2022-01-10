Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment Opportunities

U.S. Department of LaborOffice of the Solicitor, General Attorney, Vacancy Announcement – Washington, DC

The Office of the Solicitor (SOL) of U.S. Dept. of Labor (DOL) is seeking to hire a GS-11/12 Budget Analyst.

This position is located in the Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor (SOL), Management and Administrative Legal Services (MALS) Division, Financial Management Office (FMO).

More details in the position, qualifications requirements, and the application process are set forth in the vacancy announcements. Both announcements available through the following USAjobs links:

The announcement number for the Delegated Examining (Public) is DE-22-SOL-02 – https://www.usajobs.gov/job/629387600

The announcement number for the Merit Staffing (Status) is MS-22-SOL-05 – https://www.usajobs.gov/job/629385300

The deadline for submitting applications is until Monday, January 17, 2022. We encourage anyone interested in the position to apply. Interested persons can also obtain information about working at SOL through the new “SOL Ambassadors Program” (https://www.dol.gov/agencies/sol/careers/ambassadors).

