Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment Opportunities
|Funded Fellowship + Startup Accelerator at Princeton UniversityAPPLICATIONS CLOSE SOON!
START Entrepreneurs is an integrated program that is part academic fellowship and part startup accelerator. The goal of the program is to help aspiring commercial and social entrepreneurs translate academic scholarship into highly impactful new ventures. Each START Entrepreneur spends 12 months on campus at Princeton working with a faculty member on translational research, followed by 18 months off campus at the Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs building their startup company or non-profit.
The program comes with up to $400,000 in funding, entrepreneurship education, tailored mentorship and personalized introductions to funders. It is open to anyone with an advanced degree (strong preference for Ph.D.s) and the ability to work in the US. We seek strong candidates from across the academic spectrum.
The START program strongly encourages applications from individuals who will contribute to the University’s diversity, broadly defined, including members of groups that have been historically, and are presently, underrepresented in academic entrepreneurship, such as racial and ethnic minorities.
For information visit https://start.princeton.edu/.
|2022-2023 SRCD U.S. Policy Fellowship Programs Call for ApplicationsThe Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD) is seeking applicants for its prestigious SRCD U.S. Policy Fellowship Programs for the 2022-2023 academic year. The goals of the federal and state post-doctoral fellowship programs are to:
provide fellows with firsthand experience in federal or state policymaking, implementation, and evaluation;provide federal and state executive branch agencies and Congress greater access to research expertise on a diverse range of child development topics to enhance evidence-based policy development, implementation, and evaluation; and build a network of experts that bridge developmental science, federal and state policymaking, and practice.Federal Policy Fellowship ProgramThere are two types of federal fellowships: congressional and executive branch. Both fellowships are full-time immersion experiences in Washington, D.C., where fellows work as resident scholars within congressional or federal executive branch agency offices. We welcome applications from early, mid-career, and advanced professionals. The online application portal will be open by December 1. Visit the SRCD website for requirements and to access the application portal. The application deadline for the Federal Policy Fellowship is January 4, 2022, 11:59PM Eastern.
Learn More about THE FEDERAL POLICY FELLOWSHIP and APPLY
State Policy Fellowship ProgramThis post-doctoral fellowship is a full-immersion experience, where fellows work as resident scholars in state executive branch agency offices. Fellows will receive support from a state supervisor and an academic mentor during the fellowship experience. The online portal to submit applications will be open by December 1. Visit the SRCD website for application requirements and to access the application portal. The application deadline for State Policy Post-doctoral Fellowship is January 24, 2022, 11:59PM Eastern
Learn More about THE STATE POLICY FELLOWSHIP and APPLY
|Want to connect with a former fellow before applying? We’ve heard from previous fellows that it is helpful to speak with former fellows about the application process and/or their fellowship experiences. View this list of previous SRCD Policy Fellows. Check out these other resources about the SRCD Policy Fellowship Program:
[VIDEO] SRCD21: SRCD Policy Fellowship Panel with the 2020-2021 Policy Fellows[VIDEO] SRCD21: BIPOC Reflections on the SRCD Policy Fellowships with fellowship alumni who identify as BIPOCFormer Fellows’ Spotlight columns and Professional PortfoliosIf you need any accommodations for the application process, would like to set up a connection with a former fellow, or have other questions, please contact: policyfellowships@srcd.org
|HBCU Student Opportunity!The HBCU Founders Initiative, along with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and VentureWell, is collaborating with Verizon and Clinton Global Initiative University to ensure there is support, engagement with, and representation of HBCU students in the Verizon Forward for Good Challenge. The Challenge seeks to tackle society’s greatest challenges across education, environment and climate change, peace and human rights, poverty alleviation, and public health.
Teams must include current undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at U.S. institutions. Finalists will receive access to intensive summer entrepreneurship training with accelerator partner VentureWell, seed funding, and living stipends to advance their solutions.
For more about the initiative and for help positioning your application in the best possible way please fill out the form and check out the support sessions offerings found in the link below. https://www.hbcufi.org/forward-for-good
|U.S. Department of Agriculture is Hiring!The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, work experience, room, and board. When the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, USDA may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors. The application deadline is January 31, 2022. See the FY 2022 High School Application (PDF, 1.8 MB) and the FY 2022 College Application (PDF, 833 KB) and contact 1890init@usda.gov for more details.
USDA’s 1994 Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities Program
There are 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities (also known as “1994s”), designated as land-grant institutions through the Equity in Educational Land-Grant Status Act of 1994. For reservation communities, these 1994 land-grant institutions help improve the lives and career opportunities for Native students and the communities at large. 1994 institutions support research, education, and extension programs that enhance local agriculture and food production.
The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program.
The program provides full tuition, employment, employee benefits, fees, and books each year for up to 4 years to selected students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, food science, natural resource science, or a related academic discipline at one of 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities. The scholarship may be renewed each year, contingent upon satisfactory academic performance and normal progress toward the bachelor’s degree.
Trainee and Scholarship Opportunity – Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS)
The Food Production and Conservation Business Centers (FPAC) has 10 paid training positions, each of which it will provide a scholarship through the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholarship Program. These are intended to lead to permanent employment with the United States Department of Agriculture.
USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program Phone: 202-720-6350 Email: 1994@usda.gov natural reso
|This announcement is for all Current Students, Graduating Seniors, Recent Graduates, Alumni, and Other Job Seekers!!Interested in a Challenging Career? Ever Thought About a Career in Agriculture? If so, please view the attached flyer for information on how to apply for a position under the Pathways Program. USDA FPAC is Hiring!
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area has over 600 paid student internships and entry-level career opportunities under the Pathways Program. The opening date for the Student Internship Program is October 12th and the opening date for Recent Graduate opportunities is October 18th.
Apply at www.usajob.gov! The announcement periods vary for the student internships and recent graduates programs!
Here’s the link to view FPAC positions currently posted: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?a=AG99&a=AG16&a=AGFA&a=AG08&show=hp&show=ag&hp=student&hp=graduates&p=1
|U.S. Department of EnergyU.S. Department of Energy’s Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship Audience: Undergraduate and Graduate Students Who Are U.S. Citizens Application Deadline: Jan. 10, 2022 Contact: mlef@hq.doe.gov
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship (MLEF) Program is currently accepting applications for their Summer 2022 program. This 10-week summer research fellowship is for undergraduate and graduate students in STEM majors seeking to gain experience in energy research. Participants complete a cutting edge research project at one of DOE’s national laboratories or at DOE headquarters under the mentorship of our scientists and engineers. Participants receive a stipend, travel and housing assistance.
|2021 U.S.-Brazil Innovation Fund Grant CompetitionAll higher education institutions in the United States are invited to apply for a grant competition with SENAI (Brazilian National Service of Industrial Training) Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes. The competition is sponsored by the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Initiative. Proposals must promote academic exchange and training for students in the fields of: i) Internet of Things (IoT), ii) Cloud Computing, iii) Big Data, iv) Cybersecurity, v) Artificial Intelligence, vi) Environment & Climate Solutions, vii) Human Rights and Public Policy, viii) Health Sciences and Public Health, ix) Education (Technology & Distance/Virtual Ed), x) Biotechnology, xi) Business Development, xii) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), xiii) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The intent of this Innovation Fund grant competition is to award up to six (6) Innovation Fund Grants of up to US$34,250 each to selected proposals co-developed by teams of U.S. and Brazilian eligible institutions (SENAI Higher Education Schools and Innovation Institutes), pending the proposal evaluation and selection process. Application Period: October 14, 2021 – March 28, 2022 For more information, visit: http://www.100kstrongamericas.org/grants/
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is sharing links to our lists of career and internship opportunities, along with other information of interest to potential applicants.
To view and apply for FWS positions, please click here: FWS Vacancy Announcements. If you have a question about a specific position vacancy, please contact the Human Resources point of contact listed at the bottom of the announcement.
For more information about FWS careers and available internship opportunities, please visit our FWS Recruitment Opportunities page. You can also explore and learn more about the careers we have at FWS and others within the Department of the Interior by clicking here.
|HBCU In LA Internship Program NOW OPEN!!It’s time for us to begin our search for the next cohort of HBCU Scholars and to let the HBCU community know that the HBCU in LA Internship Program application is now open!! I The application officially opened September 10th and will close December 20, 2021 at 11:59pm PST.
Begin your application now HERE!
The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program “HBCU in LA Internship Program” application for Summer 2022 will open September 10th!
We are looking for the best and brightest diverse student leaders to participate in this historic program. It is for both undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs and other predominantly minority-serving institutions.
This highly competitive program is open to students of all majors with a genuine interest and passion to pursue a career in the Entertainment, Media, Sports, Music, E-Sports, Communication, and Technology industry. Students accepted into the program will be immersed in an 8-10 week intensive internship experience working behind the scenes with major studios, networks, agencies, record labels, production companies, and other leading industry organizations.
|SmithsonianTHE ROBERT FREDERICK SMITH APPLIED PUBLIC HISTORY FELLOWSHIP FOR HBCU GRADUATES
The Robert Frederick Smith Applied Public History Fellowship for HBCU Graduates offers a two-year appointment providing advanced training and scholarly support in public history, museum management, outreach programming, and partnership building.
Applications are due January 15, 2022.
For more information, please visit: https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/osp/robert-frederick-applied-public-history-fellowship-for-hbcu-graduates