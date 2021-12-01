Student Opportunities, Internships & Employment Opportunities

U.S. Department of Agriculture is Hiring!The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992. The program provides full tuition, fees, books, work experience, room, and board. When the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, USDA may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors. The application deadline is January 31, 2022. See the FY 2022 High School Application (PDF, 1.8 MB) and the FY 2022 College Application (PDF, 833 KB) and contact 1890init@usda.gov for more details.

USDA’s 1994 Tribal Land-Grant Colleges and Universities Program

There are 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities (also known as “1994s”), designated as land-grant institutions through the Equity in Educational Land-Grant Status Act of 1994. For reservation communities, these 1994 land-grant institutions help improve the lives and career opportunities for Native students and the communities at large. 1994 institutions support research, education, and extension programs that enhance local agriculture and food production.

The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program.

The program provides full tuition, employment, employee benefits, fees, and books each year for up to 4 years to selected students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, food science, natural resource science, or a related academic discipline at one of 35 federally recognized tribal colleges and universities. The scholarship may be renewed each year, contingent upon satisfactory academic performance and normal progress toward the bachelor’s degree.

Trainee and Scholarship Opportunity – Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS)

The Food Production and Conservation Business Centers (FPAC) has 10 paid training positions, each of which it will provide a scholarship through the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholarship Program. These are intended to lead to permanent employment with the United States Department of Agriculture.

USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program Phone: 202-720-6350 Email: 1994@usda.gov natural reso

