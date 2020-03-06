Students Learn the Power of HIStory at ﻿RISE! Male Empowerment Conference

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) hosted RISE!, the Power of HIStory, last month at Heritage High School. This free male empowerment conference was open to all male NNPS students in grades 8 to 11.

The goal of the conference was to equip male students for emotional, social, academic and workplace success. Designed specifically for young men by men (graduating high school seniors and community leaders), the high energy conference included dynamic presentations, a panel discussion, interactive breakout sessions and workshops for parents and caregivers. The opening session featured NNPS Superintendent Dr. George Parker, who founded the annual conference. Robert Jackson, motivational speaker and educational consultant, moderated a panel discussion and delivered the keynote address.

Throughout the day, participants attended workshop sessions including Social Media: Power & Prejudice; Overcoming Your Fears; The Scholar Student; Shifting the Culture; Call Me Mister; Buy Back the Block; and more. Breakout sessions for parents and caregivers shared information about college preparation and scholarship opportunities, communication, nutrition and more. Participants left energized and inspired to use their talents to make a difference in the world.

For more information on the RISE! program and to watch a video from this year’s conference, visit the program page on the NNPS website .