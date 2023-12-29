“Stuff the Bus” for Norfolk Animal Care Center

Drive-up and drop-off donation drive to benefit shelter animals.

NORFOLK, Va. – The holiday season has been busy at Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC). The shelter is running critically low on supplies needed to care for all the animals and we need your help restocking the shelves.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, NACC’s Waggin’ Wheels will be parked in front of the shelter (5585 Sabre Rd.) from 11 a.m. to noon for a special “Stuff the Bus” drive-up and drop-off donation drive. All you have to do is drive up to the Waggin’ Wheels during the Stuff the Bus event and shelter staff will be on hand to accept your donations – no need to get out of your vehicle.

The shelter’s most needed items include new or gently used towels, blankets, toys, collars, leashes and harnesses of all sizes. Dog and cat food and treats are also accepted if new and unopened. Click here for a full list of items. If you can’t make it to this Stuff the Bus donation drive, you can help anytime by shopping the NACC Amazon Wish List.

Want to make 2024 extra special? Consider adopting from NACC! The shelter is full of so many wonderful animals waiting to meet you! We’re waiving adoption fees for ALL animals through Dec. 31 for our “Happy Pawlidays” adoption event. We’re closed on Jan. 1, but our adoption hours are 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Wednesdays if you want to stop by and meet your new best friend. View adoptable animals anytime at www.norfolk.gov/nacc.

Unable to adopt right now? You can still help! NACC is always looking for foster families be a part of an animal’s lifesaving journey by providing a temporary home and TLC away from the shelter. Volunteering is another wonderful and rewarding way to help. Email NACC@norfolk.gov for more details on fostering and volunteering, or call (757) 441-5505.

Be sure to connect with NACC on social media @norfolkanimals!