Submit Your Comments On The Innovation District

There’s still time to share your thoughts on the Innovation District! Through Tuesday, April 4th, the City of Portsmouth is seeking comments which will be combined with those that we heard during our first Open House on March 22nd. Your comments and feedback will help us understand the views that Portsmouth residents and business owners have about the Innovation District (the High, County, and London corridors between Effingham and the MLK Connector). Please visit our website for information and for opportunities to comment at https://www.portsmouthva.gov/2175/Innovation-Distric