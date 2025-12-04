Suffolk: AJ’S Downtown Dogs Celebrates Grand Opening
SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Economic Development and Downtown Suffolk
are pleased to announce the grand opening of AJ’s Downtown Dogs, a retro-inspired gourmet
hot dog diner bringing chef-driven creativity, nostalgic diner charm, and strong community
spirit to Historic Downtown Suffolk. The celebration will take place on Friday, December 5, at
3:30 p.m. at 165 N. Main Street.
Founded by Anton “AJ” Johnston, CEO and executive chef, and Dr. Sherri Johnston, AJ’s
Downtown Dogs introduces a fresh culinary concept to the downtown district while uplifting
Suffolk’s educators through The Teachers’ Circle. This program provides classroom resources
for local teachers. The Diner will feature Aj’s Signature Picks, Danny’s Classics, Rotating
Soups, and Weekly Specials, including Friday Mocktail Happy Hours. There is an option for
guests to “round up” their checks to support the Teacher’s Circle.
The Suffolk community is invited to attend the grand opening and get a look inside the vibrant
new Diner.
Event Details
Friday, December 5, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.
165 N. Main Street
Suffolk, VA 23434