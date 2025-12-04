Suffolk: AJ’S Downtown Dogs Celebrates Grand Opening

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Economic Development and Downtown Suffolk

are pleased to announce the grand opening of AJ’s Downtown Dogs, a retro-inspired gourmet

hot dog diner bringing chef-driven creativity, nostalgic diner charm, and strong community

spirit to Historic Downtown Suffolk. The celebration will take place on Friday, December 5, at

3:30 p.m. at 165 N. Main Street.

Founded by Anton “AJ” Johnston, CEO and executive chef, and Dr. Sherri Johnston, AJ’s

Downtown Dogs introduces a fresh culinary concept to the downtown district while uplifting

Suffolk’s educators through The Teachers’ Circle. This program provides classroom resources

for local teachers. The Diner will feature Aj’s Signature Picks, Danny’s Classics, Rotating

Soups, and Weekly Specials, including Friday Mocktail Happy Hours. There is an option for

guests to “round up” their checks to support the Teacher’s Circle.

The Suffolk community is invited to attend the grand opening and get a look inside the vibrant

new Diner.

Event Details

Friday, December 5, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.

165 N. Main Street

Suffolk, VA 23434

