Suffolk, Camp College Hold Ribbon Cutting for Innovation Center

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA. Camp Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Workforce Trades and Innovation Center (WTIC) at noon on Thursday, September 25, at 612 Carolina Road in Suffolk.

WTIC, formerly the Farmer Joe’s building, has been transformed into a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art learning environment. It will house the College’s marine trades programs and other high-demand skilled trades programs.

The event will include tours of the building and an acknowledgment of the beginning of Phase Two of the project. Phase Two is a 6,000-square-foot addition that will contain classrooms and office space.

“Thank you to Paul D. Camp for your bold commitment to prepare more than 700

students each year to earn high-demand credentials. With quality courses, industry-standard curriculum, and hands-on training in a dedicated, real-world environment, the center will give our residents clear pathways to good-paying, lasting careers,” said City of Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman.

Partners in the project BlueForge Alliance, Coastal Virginia Developers, Blocker Foundation, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, Huntington Ingalls-Newport News Shipbuilding and the United Staes Navy.












