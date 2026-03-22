Suffolk Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Sylvan Learning Center

SUFFOLK, Va. The City of Suffolk is excited to announce the grand re opening of Sylvan Learning of North Suffolk at its new location, 3575 Bridge Road, Suite 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on March 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., and the community is warmly invited to attend.

Sylvan Learning of North Suffolk is locally owned and operated by Ethan Voight, Owner & Executive Director, and Genesis Mendez-Voight, Owner & Director of Admissions, who purchased the location in 2025. Both are graduates of Regent University with bachelor’s degrees in education and share a deep passion for helping students succeed, alongside a dedicated and enthusiastic team.

Sylvan’s mission is to build academic confidence, ignite intellectual curiosity, and inspire a lifelong love of learning, skills that make a meaningful impact both in school and beyond. The center offers personalized K-12 tutoring tailored to each student’s unique needs in math, reading, writing, and science. In addition, Sylvan provides preparation for SAT, ACT, GRE, GED, ASVAB, and IB exams, as well as engaging STEM programs, study skills courses, and academic camps.

Stop by the new location to meet the team, explore free learning resources, and take advantage of a complimentary SAT or ACT practice exam. Additional promotions and information are available on their website. (https://www.sylvanlearning.com/locations/us/va/suffolk-tutoring/north-suffolk/)

Sylvan Learning of North Suffolk is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.