Suffolk Celebrates National Night Out Across the City

Suffolk, Va. The City of Suffolk will celebrate this year’s National Night Out with 30 locations across the city. Suffolk Police, Fire & Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and Suffolk Public Schools have teamed together to fan out across the city with nine caravan motorcades to visit all registered locations. Locations represent businesses, civic leagues churches, homeowners’ associations, and non-profits- all hosting individualized events in their neighborhoods. A full list of all participating community locations can be found at www.suffolknno.com.

The Suffolk National Night Out Committee is hosting a Send-Off Ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, August 5 at 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers, located at 442 W. Washington St. The brief ceremony will include remarks from public safety officials and Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. After their remarks, the motorcade tours will depart City Hall and visit the various locations across the community. Members of the media and the public are welcome to attend the Send-Off Event.

Suffolk has a longstanding tradition of excellence with National Night Out, consistently ranking in the top ten nationwide in our population category for more than a decade — including five years earning first place.

This year’s National Night Out will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. For more information on Suffolk’s 2025 National Night Out, visit www.suffolknno.com.