SUFFOLK CELEBRATES NNO ACROSS THE CITY

SUFFOLK, VA (August 6, 2024) The City of Suffolk will celebrate this year’s National Night Out with over 20 locations across the city. Suffolk Police, Fire & Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and Suffolk Public Schools have teamed together to fan out across the city with eight caravan motorcades to visit all registered locations. Locations represent businesses, civic leagues churches, homeowners’ associations, and non-profits- all hosting individualized events in their neighborhoods. A full list of all participating community locations can be found at www.suffolknno.com. The Suffolk National Night Out Committee is hosting a Send-Off Ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers, located at 442 W. Washington St. The brief ceremony will include remarks from public safety officials and Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. After their remarks, the motorcade tours will depart City Hall and visit the various locations across the community. Members of the media and the public are welcome to attend the Send-Off Event. Confirmed attendees at the Send-Off Ceremony include: • Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, U.S. House of Representatives • Suffolk Mayor Michael D. Duman • Suffolk Police Chief Danny Buie • Suffolk Sherriff David Miles • Suffolk Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Demetri Wilson • Other local dignitaries Suffolk has a longstanding tradition of excellence with National Night Out and has ranked in the top ten nationwide for over a decade in our population category while being the recipient of five first in the nation awards (2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023). Last year, Suffolk placed second in our population category. This year’s National Night Out will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. For more information on Suffolk’s 2024 National Night Out, visit www.suffolknno.com. Attached is the tour schedule for the eight tour routes and individual locations. This documents for media purposes only and should not be shared with the general public.