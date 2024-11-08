SUFFOLK CELEBRATES THE LEGACY AT WILLOW POND GRAND OPENING

SUFFOLK, Virginia. The Legacy at Willow Pond, Suffolk’s newest wedding and event venue, is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at 4251 White Marsh Road in Suffolk. Mayor Duman will be on hand for the event. Located in the heart of rural Suffolk, The Legacy at Willow Pond offers a picturesque, versatile setting for weddings, corporate events, private parties, and other celebrations. With its expansive grounds, modern amenities, and stunning waterfront views, the venue is designed to provide an unforgettable backdrop for special occasions. The Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will allow attendees to explore the venue, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and meet with event coordinators who can assist in planning future weddings, receptions, and other events. The Legacy at Willow Pond is now accepting bookings for 2025 and beyond. It offers flexible packages tailored to a variety of event needs. To learn more or schedule a tour, please visit www.legacyatwillowpond.com