Suffolk City Council Appoints City Manager

SUFFOLK, Va. Suffolk City Council voted 7-0 during yesterday’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting to appoint Kevin Hughes to the position of City Manager. The vote occurred during the New Business portion of Suffolk’s City Council Meeting.

Kevin Hughes was appointed Interim City Manager by a unanimous vote during the City Council meeting on July 8, 2025, following the retirement of Al Moor. Mr. Hughes most recently served as Deputy City Manager since 2020. Hughes started with the City of Suffolk in 2005 in the Economic Development Department rising to the position of Director in 2010.

Hughes’ professional experience also includes roles in project management in the field of direct marketing, and research and marketing roles with the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance.

Hughes is a graduate of Catholic High School in Virginia Beach, attended Tidewater Community College, is a graduate of James Madison University and has completed the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

The City Manager has direct department supervision of the Departments of Human Resources, Police, Finance and Budget, Fire and Rescue, Planning and Community Development. He also participates on the following boards: Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA), Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission (HRTAC), Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC), and Suffolk Public Safety Committee.