SUFFOLK CITY MANAGER SPEARHEADS THE SECOND ANNUAL GREAT SUFFOLK CLEAN-UP, SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 17-18

By: City of Suffolk

Suffolk, VA – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor is gearing up once again for the second Great Suffolk Cleanup, scheduled for November 17-18. As the driving force behind this citywide beautification initiative, he is rallying the entire community to join in. In a continuation of his support, Mr. Moor has authorized the participation of City employees, following the example of the over 450 employees who participated in the inaugural Great Suffolk Cleanup this past March. Mr. Moor expressed his excitement, stating, “The success of the first Great Suffolk Cleanup was remarkable, with more than 1,000 individuals coming together to remove over 1,300 bags of litter and dispose of over 400 tires. I hope this next effort will surpass it.

Once again, I am calling on our city staff from all departments to participate. However, to truly make a visible impact, we need the entire community to come forward—civic organizations, businesses, families, and individuals. I plan to roll up my sleeves and pick up litter along Wilroy Road.” Check out the City Manager’s promotional video supporting the event here: https://youtu.be/VhWpjrwysTw



The cleanup initiative is scheduled for November 17 and 18, 2023. City of Suffolk employees will participate during their workday on Friday, but local groups and individuals are encouraged to participate on either day. Registered participants are free to choose any location within Suffolk for their cleanup efforts and will be supplied with

vests, grabbers, bags, and other necessary equipment for litter collection. Suffolk Public Works will ensure the disposal of bagged trash after the event.





Interested volunteers can register online at http://www.suffolkva.us/cleanup

For further details or assistance in organizing your cleanup activities, please get in touch with the Litter Control team at Littercontrol@suffolkva.us or call 757-514-7604.