SUFFOLK COMMEMORATES GENERAL LAFAYETTE’S 1825 FAREWELL TOUR

SUFFOLK, VA (January 15, 2025) Suffolk Tourism and the Suffolk VA 250 Committee, in cooperation with the American Friends of Lafayette (AFL), will commemorate Major General Lafayette’s American Farewell Tour through the United States, and more specifically, Suffolk, February 24 – 26, 2025. Since August 2024, cities and towns throughout the United States have been commemorating the Bicentennial of Lafayette’s return to America as the “Guest of the Nation.” More than 200 events will trace Lafayette’s footsteps on his 13-month, 6,000-mile tour of America during 1824 and 1825, including several activities and exhibits happening in Suffolk. Additional event partners include Constantia Chapter—Daughters of the American Revolution, Riddick’s Folly House Museum, Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, Suffolk Public Library, and the Suffolk Nansemond Historical Society.

About Lafayette’s 1824-25 Farewell Tour

According to historians and AFL members, Frank Womble, retired Army lieutenant colonel, and Gloria Womble, the America 250 chair of Constantia Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution . . . “Lafayette’s return visit came at a difficult time in U. S. history. In 1824, the United States was in the throes of a very contentious Presidential election. Our country was divided and in turmoil. There were few living veterans from the Revolutionary War, and the “Spirit of ’76” that carried them through the war had faded as the nation expanded westward. President James Monroe was inspired to invite the last living American Major General from the Revolutionary War to return to help celebrate the nation’s upcoming 50th anniversary and reignite patriotism. Upon his return to the United States, Lafayette was welcomed with unprecedented universal affection and gratitude. What began as a simple plan to visit the major cities turned into a triumphal tour of all 24 states when the Southern and Western states clamored for a visit from Lafayette as well.