Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival set to feature over 135 vendors

SUFFOLK, VA (April 9, 2024) The Suffolk Earth and Arts Festival is thrilled to announce that more than 135 vendors will be participating in this year’s event. Organized jointly by Keep Suffolk Beautiful and Suffolk Art League, the festival will take place on Main Street in historic downtown Suffolk, VA, on April 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This festival promises a vibrant celebration of regional talent, environmental consciousness, and artistic expression. The event will feature a diverse array of artists, crafters, musicians, and farmers offering their own art and products, making it a highlight on the Suffolk community’s calendar.

In addition to the exciting lineup of vendors, festivalgoers will have plenty of dining options, including local favorites like The Mod Olive, Harpers Table, El Korita, High Tide, Danny’s Downtown Dogs, Barons Pub, Brighter Days Café, and a selection of food trucks including vegan options. The Nansemond Brewing Station will host a beer garden featuring local brews for attendees to enjoy.

The Suffolk Master Gardeners will also be present, hosting a plant sale and a rain barrel workshop. Limited spaces are available for the workshop at $55.00 per person, and interested individuals can register at www.suffolkmastergardener.org.

Linda Bunch, Executive Director of the Suffolk Art League, emphasizes the festival’s role in bringing the community together and celebrating local talent. This family-friendly event will offer various activities like face painting, caricature drawings, live music, and dance performances by artists such as Amy Kaus, Daniel Jordan Band, Jonah Ross, RaJazz, Patrick Ryan, and Reg Lanning.