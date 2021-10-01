Suffolk Economic Development ~ October 2021

Entrepreneurs



Training is available for women looking to own their own business and don’t quite know where to begin. The Old Dominion University Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Women’s Business Center is now offering a 9 – class course covering aspects of business ownership. “DreamBuilder” is the name of the program and it covers core topics such as planning, marketing, finance, accounting and more. Graduates receive a DreamBuilder certificate upon completion, along with their completed Business Plan. All classes are virtual and tuition assistance is available. Classes begin October 5th. Click here to learn more or register.

