Suffolk Economic Development ~ October 2021
|SMALL BUSINESS NEWS Governor Ralph Northam has rolled out a new app called Start Small to connect app users and state government agencies with nearby vendors. Start Small is free, mobile-friendly, and can be used by anyone. Keyword searches will match users with nearby businesses from the approximately 100,000 registered vendors. Searches can be further refined to only small businesses, including those owned by women, minorities (SWaM) or service-disabled veterans certified through the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. The goal is to assist government agencies locate certified small businesses much more efficiently. Small businesses can go here to register to be included in the procurement directory.
|Entrepreneurs
Training is available for women looking to own their own business and don’t quite know where to begin. The Old Dominion University Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Women’s Business Center is now offering a 9 – class course covering aspects of business ownership. “DreamBuilder” is the name of the program and it covers core topics such as planning, marketing, finance, accounting and more. Graduates receive a DreamBuilder certificate upon completion, along with their completed Business Plan. All classes are virtual and tuition assistance is available. Classes begin October 5th. Click here to learn more or register.
|NOW HIRING Lake Prince Woods retirement community is a continuing – care retirement community (CCRC) located at 100 Anna Goode Way, in Suffolk. Medical staff is on – site to provide multiple levels of service. Residents live in cottages, villas or apartments and can opt to make their own selections of dining options or types of activities. A fitness area, walking trails and a library are a few of the features on-site. Maintenance is provided in full and residents can receive guests as they desire. Currently, Lake Prince Woods is hiring for a variety of Full and Part-time positions, interested parties can clickhere to learn more.
|Business Spotlight – Friant & Associates
October is NATIONAL MANUFACTURING MONTH
Friant & Associates has been operating in Virginia Port Logistics Park (formerly called CenterPoint Intermodal Center) since 2015. The West-Coast based furniture manufacturer designed and built the 357,000 sf center in Suffolk in order to reach their East-Coast and beyond customers more efficiently. The Suffolk facility manages manufacturing and distribution of office furniture to clients across the United States. They work closely with the Port of Virginia and the proximity of the industrial park to the port was a big factor during the site selection process.
|Property Feature – Harbour Breeze Professional Center
Harbour Breeze Professional Center is located at 1500-1540 Breezeport Way, in the northern area of Suffolk. Multiple class-A buildings compose over 62,000 sf of attractive brick and glass professional office space with ample parking. The center is in close proximity to hospital campuses, Harbour View residential and retail, I-664 and the busy Bridge Road/Route 17 corridor. Currently three suites are available to lease, ranging from 1,007 sf to 2,018 sf and all are built out as traditional office. Contact Nicole Campbell, Divaris Real Estate, at 757.333.4303 or Nicole.Campbell@divaris.com.